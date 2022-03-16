ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen Is a Haven for Chefs Cast Out From Fame

By Nandini Balial
Wide Open Eats
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the first eight years of Bravo's Top Chef, as soon as you heard Padma Lakshmi say, "Please pack your knives and go," your time on the series was up, and you went home. Eliminated chefs were allowed, however, to come back and audition to serve as sous chefs to the...

Wide Open Eats

Wide Open Eats celebrates honest home cooks that make the most of what they have, covering food of every kind and regional style. Our virtual kitchen ranges from the farmhouse sink to the backwoods campfire. Featuring all things food and drink, from original recipes to thoughtful food and product reviews, we're here for the home cooks because we are them, too.

