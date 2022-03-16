Top Chef Last Chance Kitchen Is a Haven for Chefs Cast Out From Fame

"Top Chef" is back for Season 19 and the cast is chock full of some of the most talented chefs from across the country. The new season of the hit Bravo show was filmed in Houston, Texas. Here, the chefs were immersed in local culinary culture, which draws from the area's large Nigerian population, rich Asian history, and, of course, Tex-Mex influences (via Bravo). The 15 chefs are faced with unique challenges as they compete for the honor of Top Chef — but there's something extra unique and wholesome about this season that has nothing to do with the competitions the contestants engage in. As it turns out, all of the contestants grew up watching "Top Chef" and aspired to be on the show. "Top Chef" judge Tom Colicchio spoke with The Daily Beast about this fact, something he called "interesting" and said can be really seen throughout the entire season.

