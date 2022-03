Everton manager Frank Lampard broke his hand celebrating a late 1-0 win over Newcastle which ignited their fight to avoid relegation, but he is prepared to sustain more damage if it means similar results.Allan’s 83rd-minute sending-off looked to have ended any hopes of a victory before Alex Iwobi seized the chance with an angled drive nine minutes into the additional 14, which were tagged on mainly due to the VAR review of the red card and a protester who tied himself to a goalpost.It was only Everton’s third Premier League win since September and it lifted them three points clear...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO