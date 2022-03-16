ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

First Look At The Air Jordan 5 “Concord”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnveiled many months prior by respected sneaker leakers, the Air Jordan 5 “Concord” is currently slated to drop this Summer, joining both the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” and Air Jordan 1 “Chicago.” And whereas these are OG colorways, the “Concord” is...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" Rumored Release Date Revealed

Every single holiday season, Jumpman comes through with a brand new Air Jordan 11. This sneaker is either a retro or a brand new colorway that seems to get fans intrigued. In 2022, it has been revealed that we will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry," which is a high-top version of the Low "Cherry" which came out a few years ago.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Shoe Surgeon Pays Homage To The Late Virgil Abloh With These Legacy AJ1s

Virgil Abloh, through his work both at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, has made an ever-fixed mark on the world of fashion. And while some may still criticize the designer’s creations and methods, no one can deny that he poured his blood, sweat, and tears into making every collection a success.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Blue” Releasing In December 2022

The Air Jordan 13, one of the 10 top-selling sneakers of 2021, is looking to make the list again in 2022. That’ll be achieved with the help of some attractive Retro releases like the upcoming Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol”, the Jordan 13 “Court Purple” from earlier this year, and this upcoming December release of the Air Jordan 13 “University Blue”.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan 1#The Air Jordan 11#Jumpman
Sourcing Journal

Nike Gives Converse’s Chuck Taylor Sneakers an Adaptive Makeover

Click here to read the full article. The hands-free Chuck Taylors bring Nike’s FlyEase technology to its Converse brand for the first time. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBarron's 'Most Sustainable' List Suggests It Pays to Care About ESGFrom Gucci to Ugg to Nike, Next-Gen Materials Gaining GroundJust Succ It: Nike Pressures Small Biz on Name ChangeBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Nike Dunk High “Court Purple” Appears For Women

The Nike Dunk High is having more than a moment. Thanks to high-profile co-signs, playful Nike SB collaborations and its similarity to the ever-coveted Air Jordan 1, the shoe has transcended sport and become a fashion and cultural icon. Taking a break from the dozens of multi-color ensemble that it’s...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Sulfur"

Kanye West has been going full steam ahead as of late in terms of new product launches. The creative genius has promoted his new DONDA 2 with album merch, released the first batch of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga and further built out with footwear catalog with adidas. As expected, the latter will continue to grow at rapid speeds throughout the year, and one iteration that will be arriving in the coming months is the.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Wearing Nike's Jordan 1 ‘A Ma Maniére:’ A stunning luxury sneaker

Premium materials and a clean color combo makes this a must-have shoe for sneakerheads. Jordan Brand’s AJ1 collab with Atlanta-based boutique A Ma Maniére’s was one of the last drops of 2021 — and now that we’ve had some time to really wear it out on these streets, we’re happy to say it’s even better IRL.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Serena Williams Is Casual Chic in a Black and Red Bodycon Minidress and Black Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams knows how to create an effortlessly casual, sporty ensemble. The four-time Olympic gold medalist was spotted arriving at her hotel Friday in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on. Williams wore a black and red bodycon dress that featured red floral prints and a sleeveless design for a casual flair. The dress was semi-sheer and showed the continuing fabric underneath the outer layer. Williams kept her accessories simple, carrying an Off-White shopping bag...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Dunks, Jordans And More Unveiled In The Nike Doernbecher Freestyle 2022

Since 2004, the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle has raised over $30 million to assist OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in its efforts in pioneering research and specialized patient care. Recognized for its humanitarian goals, the Doerbecher Freestyle has also marked one of the most important events in the world of sneakers as enthusiasts gather to support a worthy cause in the best way they know how – buying sneakers. After a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Doernbecher Freestyle returns in 2022 with seven spirited designs created by patient-designers who worked closely with Nike’s internal design team.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Gets Wild With Leopard Prints

While no longer the newest partly-recycled proposition from the Swoosh, the Nike VaporMax Flyknit 2021 continues to win over countless consumers for its comfort and eco-consciousness. Recently, the lifestyle-focused silhouette appeared in a classic mix of “Black” and crimson tones, complete with leopard print detailing around the heel. The shoes...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Elephant Print Emerges On This Air Jordan 1 Low “True Blue”

Historically, the Air Jordan 1 Low has been one of the more experimental trims offered by Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker series. Recently, the silhouette has emerged in everything from golf-modifications to an elephant print-donning ensemble seemingly inspired by the Air Jordan 3 “True Blue.”. Perhaps part of...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike’s first Drake NOCTA sneaker finally drops soon

As long as the wait may have seemed for Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, anticipation for The Boy’s first original Nike sneaker has gone on even longer. The mysterious silhouette first appeared in his “Laugh Now Cry Later” video back in 2020, which was something of a field trip to the Nike campus, and now it’s at last slated for a release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
womenfitness.net

Women’s V-Neck Plunge One Piece Swimsuit | Solid and Print Colors |

Jack O’Neill opened the first surf shop in 1952 out of a garage off the great highway, San Francisco. He started out shaping boards and selling wax, eventually experimenting with insulated surf vests to extend sessions in the frigid waters of northern California. This thought process led to the creation of the neoprene wetsuit, an invention of Jack’s that changed the surf world forever. The shop later moved to Santa Cruz and went full force into the wetsuit business. That same progressive spirit still drives the company forward today. We at O’Neill strive to innovate, evolve, and produce timeless products to benefit those who live the surf lifestyle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Into The Halloween Spirit

Only 51 days have transpired since the start of the new year, but NIKE, Inc. has already unveiled (either directly or indirectly) dozens of sneakers prepped for the end of 2022. Recently, an orange and black-colored Air Jordan 1 Mid has surfaced, leading spectators to believe the company’s Halloween collection has already been decided upon.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Shows How to Elevate a T-Shirt & Jeans With a Chic Blazer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Social media star Ming Lee Simmons posted a reel of photos today to Instagram, where she updated fans with a look at her most recent stylish outfits. Simmons’ first photo shows her standing before a mirror wearing an oversized blazer in a gray-tan color with a simple black tee underneath and black high-waisted jeans. The blazer elevates the jeans and T-shirt, pulling the look together. Even the bag is a win with fun...
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Midnight Navy" Gets A Release Update: Details

A plethora of dope sneakers will be released this year, and many of them will be coming from none other than Jordan Brand. Jumpman is always known for dropping some fire throughout the year, and the Air Jordan 4 is no exception to that rule. Every year, it seemingly gets some incredible new offerings and in 2022, there are certainly some interesting teasers being shown off right now.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy