Here's How Susie Told Clayton She Loved Him After Getting Back Together

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone knows Clayton Echard loves Susie Evans “the most.” And guess what? After an explosive fight in Iceland, a Neil Lane ring that never made it onto her finger, and the twistiest Bachelor finale of all time, Evans loves Echard back. She said those three little words to him for the...

Where Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Stand After Roller-Coaster Finale

Relationship redo! Clayton Echard and Susie Evans were reunited on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on Tuesday, March 15, after their emotional breakup — and revealed they are giving things another try!. Following her initial exit during the March 8 episode, Susie’s return was teased during part one...
Slate

Our Daughter’s Husband Left Her for Another Woman. But Guess Who Really Got Screwed.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) About eight years ago my daughter and her then-husband decided to build a home for themselves and three children here in northern Idaho. My wife and I had a vacant 10-acre parcel attached to our primary home of many years. We all decided that it made sense for my daughter and her family to build on our property, with the agreement that my wife and I would act as the bank and finance the build, partially to avoid the construction headaches that come with using a traditional construction loan, and partially to let us realize some interest income on money that was doing nothing in its current investment portfolio. The agreement was that after the home was complete, we would go to a real estate attorney, get a contract drawn up and they would begin their “mortgage” commitments. We would get to have our grandkids close by, and life would be good for all.
ETOnline.com

Eve Shares Glimpse at Motherhood With Newborn Son Wilde

Eve is loving motherhood. The 43-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a sweet video of herself cuddling her son. Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, welcomed their first child together, Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper, on Feb. 1. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.
Elite Daily

3 Zodiac Signs Can Expect A Fresh Start In The Romance Department This Season

Spring is my favorite time of year for many reasons. For one, the sun will finally be hanging out in the sky for a bit longer, allowing everyone to feel like they have more time in the day (even though that’s not technically true). The weather is also starting to get warmer, and the world is starting to become colorful again after a long, gray winter. While there are certain zodiac signs that are filled with the energy to tackle their spring cleaning, there are a few signs that benefit from this season in other ways, particularly in the romance department. Valentine’s Day may be in the rearview, but spring 2022 will be the most romantic season for three zodiac signs, filling their relationships with a newfound excitement and vibrance.
Elite Daily

This Week’s Full Moon Will Make Your Dreams A Reality

Pisces season is a time to allow yourself to dream big — in fact, the bigger the dream, the better. As the mutable water sign of the zodiac, there are literally no bounds when it comes to this sign, making it easier to envision the hopes and wishes that you have for the future. However, while envisioning what you want is an important part of manifesting, it can only take you part of the way. As the full moon in Virgo prepares to take center stage on March 18, every zodiac sign will notice more of an emphasis on efficiency and attention to detail — which are essential parts of turning your dreams into a reality. In fact, the emotional meaning of the March 2022 full moon in Virgo is reminding everyone that in order to manifest what you want, you have to be willing to roll up your sleeves and get to work.
Elite Daily

This Week, These 3 Zodiac Signs May Experience Some Uncomfortable Changes

There’s a *lot* happening in the sky this week. Although it may feel difficult and intense at times, there’s enough excitement to make it bearable. After all, the sun is now moving through confident and driven Aries, reminding you that challenges are also opportunities to prove yourself. Think of it like being on a road trip through the middle of nowhere. You may feel lost at times and there may be the bumps in the road, but the longer your drive, the more beautiful it gets. And if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst week of March 21, 2022 — Taurus, Virgo, and Aquarius — you’re embracing each and every part of the experience.
Daily Mail

Australian Survivor star Josh Millgate breaks down in tears as he discovers his fiancée Saige is pregnant after receiving an emotional letter from home

Josh Millgate broke down in tears as he discovered his fiancée Saige was pregnant during Sunday night's episode of Australian Survivor. The 31-year-old pilot became emotional after he received a letter from home with an ultrasound inside. He immediately burst into tears after realising he was going to be...
Elite Daily

Spring Is In The Air, And Every Zodiac Sign Is Feeling The Excitement

On March 20, the sun will shift into Aries, introducing a fresh, enthusiastic energy into every sign’s birth chart. There will be a sense of impatience and excitement in the air, as the days get longer and the weather gets warmer. Expect a surge in assertion and confidence during this season, and a desire to get the ball rolling after a long, cold winter.
Elite Daily

Clayton And Susie's Body Language At “After The Final Rose” Was V Tense

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor was tumultuous, but he eventually got his happy ending (even if it didn’t involve a proposal). During the live finale on March 15, Echard revealed that he and Susie Evans reunited post-show and that they’re in a happy relationship now. Still, Echard and Evans’ body language at “After The Final Rose” was full of tension, according to a body language expert — not exactly the comfortable ease you’d expect from two people deeply in love.
Elite Daily

These Influencer-Loved Poses For 2022 Will Keep Your Insta On Trend

Look, we all love to come across a cute, close-up selfie when we’re scrolling through Instagram. While there’s nothing wrong with keeping it simple, there are so many Insta poses out there that can add a little more texture to your grid by switching things up. In fact, some of the biggest Instagram influencers have already perfected these Instagram poses that are going viral in 2022.
