Mike Myers is back and he’s doing what Mike Myers does best, playing multiple roles in a vehicle he has created. The Netflix series The Pentaverate is about a secret society of five men living in the year 1347, who discover that the Black Plague is caused by rats, and is not, as the church has led people to believe, a punishment from God. Using their science-based knowledge, these five men band together to call themselves The Pentaverate, and attempt to change the course of history for the better, all while keeping their existence a secret.

