U.S. CFTC chair says so far no red flags on potential defaults

 5 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - While there is “certainly” stress on the financial system there are so far no red flags of potential defaults, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission chair Rostin Benham said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michelle Price)

State
Washington State
