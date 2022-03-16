Amy Schumer talks co-hosting the Oscars and who she's asked for advice

Amy Schumer is sharing what to expect when she co-hosts the 94th Academy Awards later this month with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America" Wednesday, the actress and comedian said the three of them together are "troublemakers."

"Wanda, I've worked with -- she's my good friend and we've done a movie together and we did a lot gearing up for the election and all this stuff," Schumer explained. "But Regina, I've never met. I was just a huge fan but we've been working together and it's been a total blast."

"We're really having fun together and playing off each other," she said, adding that she thinks of her co-hosts as "comedy royalty."

Schumer also shared what led her to sign on to hosting the upcoming Academy Awards.

"I just feel like we're coming out of this pandemic and I think we all have kind of a new lease on life and I'm like, I want to host the Oscars -- I want to perform, I feel like telling jokes and, you know, getting to do it with Wanda and Regina is like beyond my wildest dreams," she said.

The comedian said she's looked to a few of her friends who have previously hosted Hollywood's biggest night for some advice.

"I really like to overprepare for everything," she said. "I spoke to Chris Rock, who I talk to all the time, and Jimmy Kimmel. They're giving me great advice."

She said they've told her, "'Don't black out, and be funny.' I said, 'You know what? Don't tell me what to do.'"

While appearing on "GMA," Schumer also spoke about her upcoming Hulu original series, "Life & Beth."

Describing the upcoming release as "an absolute joy," Schumer explained: "It tells a story about a woman who is kind of confronting her old teenage traumas as a way to move forward with her own life because she's kind of stuck and I think, you know, I can definitely relate to that."

She said working on the project has made her become "more empathetic" to her teenage self and added that becoming a mother also made her more empathic to her own mom.

Her character Beth's love interest in the upcoming series was partly inspired by her own husband, Chris Fischer, she said.

"Michael Cera plays definitely a version of Chris, this farmer and chef and who is just so disarming and just says exactly what he's thinking, which is the way my husband is, too," she said.

"Life & Beth" premieres March 18 on Hulu.