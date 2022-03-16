ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

KC area lawmakers react to Ukrainian president's remarks

By Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed U.S. lawmakers Wednesday, asking for support in the country's fight against Russia.

In wake of the address, local lawmakers are expressing their support.

"President Zelenskyy’s sobering remarks must be followed with further action to protect innocent civilians & support the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom," U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who represents Missouri's Fifth District, said on social media . "I continue to #StandWithUkraine by supporting humanitarian, economic, & defense aid in this critical moment."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who represents Missouri, echoed that sentiment, with some criticism for Pres. Joe Biden.

"Biden needs to get serious and shut down Russian energy production, open up ours, and arm the Ukrainians with MiGs to defend the skies," the lawmaker said on Twitter .

U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner, who represents Kansas, also joined in.

"I appreciate his leadership & willingness to stand up and fight for freedom," LaTurner said about Zelenskyy . "The United States stands with Ukraine."

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, representing Kansas, thought the president's remarks reflected the need to get involved.

"Pres. Zelenskyy’s address to Congress was a powerful & moving reminder that the U.S. must continue to take action to aid Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unprovoked attack, assist refugees fleeing Ukraine, support our NATO allies & make certain Putin pays for his aggression," Moran said on social media .

The meeting follows several others by Zelenskyy, who is appealing to a variety of countries for help.

