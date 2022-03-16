ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ally Lewber: 5 Things To Know About 'VPR' Star James Kennedy's New GF After Raquel Split

By Eric Todisco
 5 days ago
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ally Lewber caught the eye of James Kennedy shortly after his engagement ended. Now that the pair are officially dating, here’s what you need to know about Ally.

Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy has a new girlfriend following his split from fiancée Raquel Leviss. The 28-year-old Brit is now dating Ally Lewber. The pair were rumored to be dating for a few weeks before James confirmed the romance on Instagram March 15. He documented the couple’s “magical” vacation to Mexico, and in one photo, they shared a romantic kiss on a swing.

Fans know all about James from watching the popular Bravo series. He got engaged to Raquel during the latest season, but they split shortly before the reunion episode. But who is Ally? Find out everything there is to know about James’ gorgeous new girlfriend below.

James Kennedy (Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock )

1. Ally works in entertainment journalism.

Ally works as a multi-media journalist in Los Angeles, according to her LinkedIn page. She’s currently employed as a front desk receptionist at SoHo House & Co, though she’s “currently seeking hosting/writing job opportunities” in the entertainment field. Ally’s most recent jobs were On-Air Host at AfterBuzz TV and Staff Writer at The Hollywood Gossip. She received her Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Entertainment Industry Studies at Belmont University.

2. She does volunteer work.

Per her LinkedIn, Ally has participated in volunteer work over the years. She’s been an animal volunteer at Nashville Human Association since September 2014. She’s also been a talent escort at the Daytime Emmy Awards since September 2016.

3. She met James at a concert.

James revealed on Lala Kent‘s podcast that he and Ally met in January 2021. He said their first interaction happened at a concert in Agoura Hills, California for Tom Sandoval‘s band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras. James also revealed during the podcast episode that Ally and her friends were fans of Vanderpump Rules, according to US Weekly.

4. Ally and James are Instagram official.

James and Ally became “Instagram official” following their romantic getaway to Tulum, Mexico. Alongside the series of photos from their trip, which James posted to Instagram, the Bravo star wrote, “Only the most magical trip I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,here’s a little slide show of todays adventure…. Share the love people! and the positivity! cause life’s too short.” James and Ally went cliff diving and snorkeling on the vacation. They shared a kiss on a swing and also near rocks during an underwater activity.

5. She is James’ first GF since his split from Raquel.

Despite his recent break up, James appears to be so in love with Ally. He and Raquel were dating for five years before their engagement. Sadly, in December 2021, the couple revealed their engagement was off in identical Instagram posts. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” they wrote.

The pair have had their share of issues in the past, including James’ battle with addiction, which he spoke openly about on Vanderpump Rules. In a Season 8 episode, Raquel accused James of “verbal abuse,” saying, “This is the last straw.”

