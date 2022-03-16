US-23 reopens after gas line rupture near Fenton

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Work begins on I-96 Flex Route project in Oakland County
Construction work on the I-96 Flex Route project has commenced between Kent Lake Road and the I-275/M-5/I-696 interchange in Oakland County.
Four dead following mobile home fire in Dryden
Dryden Police say four people are dead after a mobile home fire in the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park.
Fire damages downtown businesses in western Michigan city
Fire gutted a restaurant and damaged nearby businesses early Sunday in a western Michigan city’s downtown area.
3-year I-96 Flex Route construction project kicks off Monday in Oakland County
A massive 3-year construction project to create a flex route along I-96 between Kent Lake Rd. and I-275/I-696/M-5 kicks off Monday.
Road crews on mandatory overtime patching potholes
Dodging potholes can feel like a professional sport in Michigan this time of year, but crews across metro Detroit say they have been working around the clock to smooth out the roads.
Statewide tornado drill set for March 23
Michigan State Police has announced that there will be a statewide tornado drill on March 23 at 1 p.m.
Surveillance video released in Oakland Hills fire investigation
Oakland County officials released surveillance video Thursday in the Oakland Hills Country Club fire investigation.
Mid-Michigan man shot in gunfight with state troopers
A mid-Michigan man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by state troopers in a gunfight Thursday, police said.
One dead, two in stable condition after being pulled from Detroit River, police say
One woman has been pronounced dead after being pulled from the Detroit River near the Ford Park and Jefferson Chalmers area. Two other people were also pulled from the water. Police say they are in stable condition.
Man shot, killed at Highland Park check cashing business
A man was shot and killed inside a check cashing business in Highland Park Friday, police said.
Federal funds will slow sewage discharges into Lake St. Clair
Michigan U. S. Senator Debbie Stabenow announced a total of $10 million in federal infrastructure projects to make major improvements in water systems. The full list is below.
Cabin reported stolen in February recovered in Northern Michigan
Michigan State Police say troopers recovered a stolen cabin in northern Michigan.
2 found dead in Detroit, carbon monoxide poisoning suspected
Detroit Fire Department officials say two people are dead after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.
