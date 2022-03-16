U2 Goes Minimalist on ‘With or Without You’: The Story Behind Every ‘Joshua Tree’ Song

Every couple of weeks, I’ll round up and share the objects, designers, news, and events worth knowing about. In 2000, during a residency at the World Trade Center, the Palestinian American artist Emily Jacir bought and returned merchandise from every single store in its mall: a $25 Italian necktie printed with camels from Tie Rack; a $129 black “career dress” from Barani; a $10 celery-green cardigan from the Children’s Place. She photographed each item and her receipts for her piece My America (I’m Still Here). It’s both an index of a very specific time and place and a commentary on the false promise of “infinite mobility” in America based on what you purchase. While it’s easy to buy and return products and use them to project an idea of social mobility, for people, freedom of movement is far more restricted. The work is on view publicly for the first time in “Return Sale,” an exhibition about lower Manhattan’s malls at the Abrons Arts Center, curated by Camila Palomino. The show explores how retail strategy and, more specifically, mall planning came to define the post-9/11 lower Manhattan landscape. When I pass through the Fulton Center–Oculus–Brookfield Place megaplex, I’m often struck by how alienating and contrived the malls are considering so many New Yorkers, including myself, are not the archetypal consumers that urban planners have centered in their plans for lower Manhattan — affluent financial-services employees and the day-trippers and tourists seeking the “glamorous image” the city represents. But most financial-services employees walking around Brookfield aren’t wearing Louis Vuitton and Bottega Venetta; they’re all in the same gray slacks and corporate-branded fleece vests. The consultant-imposed idea of the New Yorker as a luxury shopper is just as much a fantasy as the infinite mobility myth that Jacir takes apart in My America (I’m Still Here). Through April 3.

LIFESTYLE ・ 8 DAYS AGO