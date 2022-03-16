Lorenzen Wright’s murder: Turner returns to trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some viewers may find some of the images presented in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.



UPDATE : Memphis Police Sgt. Dennis Evans with the Digital Forensics Unit of Memphis Police Department is the next expert to testify.



Sgt. Evans said phone records shows several phone calls from Billy Ray Turner’s cell phone to Jimmie Martin the night of Lorenzen Wright’s murder.

The calls ranged from 8 seconds to 39 seconds.



The calls occurred at 11:41 PM, 2 minutes after midnight, and 12 minutes after midnight.

The detective testified the location of Turner’s cell phone showed he was within coverage area of Sherra Wright’s house the night of the murder.



Sgt. Evans showed text messages Sherra deleted between herself, Billy and Jimmie after the murder.

Prosecution wrapped up questioning phone expert, cross examination will begin Thursday morning at 9:30.



UPDATE : Dr. Marco Ross, Chief Medical Examiner, was called to testify next. Dr. Ross performed the autopsy on Lorenzen Wright. Dr. Ross said the remains were so decomposed that it made the autopsy difficult. Dr. Ross noticed defects in the remaining skin on the skull, and he said it was hit by a bullet at high velocity.



Pictures showed a damaged skull, two bullets in the chest region, and bullet fragments in the right arm.



Deborah Marion did not return to the courtroom to hear this testimony. Other family members were seen wiping tears from their eyes as Medical Examiner describes Lorenzen’s body wounds.



UPDATE : TBI Special Agent Cervinia Braswell gives her testimony as a firearms expert regarding how testing is done on firearms, and how to determine which bullets came from which gun.



UPDATE: Multi Agency Gang Unit Detective Jesse Browning resumed testimony on Wednesday. Detective Browning said investigators retrieved Facebook messages between Sherra and Jimmie Martin. The detective said they were talking in code but he said it seems like they were planning the killing of Lorenzen.



Detective Browning read the following text message from Sherra Wright to Billy Turner, “I’m gonna need my commission. You owe me boy.”



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of testimony begins Wednesday from witnesses in the trial of a man accused of killing NBA star and former Memphis Grizzly, Lorenzen Wright.Prosecutors say Billy Ray Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, plotted to kill the basketball standout in 2010.

During a prosecutor’s opening statements on Tuesday, jurors heard a gunshot-filled 911 call placed by Lorenzen Wright on the night he was killed.

Lorenzen Wright’s mother also took the stand Tuesday along with Lorenzen and Sherra’s former nanny, Claudia Robinson.

Robinson testified that she was in the room when Sherra Wright told two men about a hit she said Lorenzen had on her.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

