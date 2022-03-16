ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lorenzen Wright’s murder: Turner returns to trial

By April Thompson, Morgan Mitchell, Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36UFQS_0egr25WD00

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some viewers may find some of the images presented in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.

UPDATE : Memphis Police Sgt. Dennis Evans with the Digital Forensics Unit of Memphis Police Department is the next expert to testify.

Sgt. Evans said phone records shows several phone calls from Billy Ray Turner’s cell phone to Jimmie Martin the night of Lorenzen Wright’s murder.

The calls ranged from 8 seconds to 39 seconds.

The calls occurred at 11:41 PM, 2 minutes after midnight, and 12 minutes after midnight.

The detective testified the location of Turner’s cell phone showed he was within coverage area of Sherra Wright’s house the night of the murder.

Sgt. Evans showed text messages Sherra deleted between herself, Billy and Jimmie after the murder.

Prosecution wrapped up questioning phone expert, cross examination will begin Thursday morning at 9:30.

UPDATE : Dr. Marco Ross, Chief Medical Examiner, was called to testify next. Dr. Ross performed the autopsy on Lorenzen Wright. Dr. Ross said the remains were so decomposed that it made the autopsy difficult. Dr. Ross noticed defects in the remaining skin on the skull, and he said it was hit by a bullet at high velocity.

Pictures showed a damaged skull, two bullets in the chest region, and bullet fragments in the right arm.

Deborah Marion did not return to the courtroom to hear this testimony. Other family members were seen wiping tears from their eyes as Medical Examiner describes Lorenzen’s body wounds.

UPDATE : TBI Special Agent Cervinia Braswell gives her testimony as a firearms expert regarding how testing is done on firearms, and how to determine which bullets came from which gun.

UPDATE: Multi Agency Gang Unit Detective Jesse Browning resumed testimony on Wednesday. Detective Browning said investigators retrieved Facebook messages between Sherra and Jimmie Martin. The detective said they were talking in code but he said it seems like they were planning the killing of Lorenzen.

Detective Browning read the following text message from Sherra Wright to Billy Turner, “I’m gonna need my commission. You owe me boy.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of testimony begins Wednesday from witnesses in the trial of a man accused of killing NBA star and former Memphis Grizzly, Lorenzen Wright.Prosecutors say Billy Ray Turner and Wright’s ex-wife, Sherra, plotted to kill the basketball standout in 2010.

During a prosecutor’s opening statements on Tuesday, jurors heard a gunshot-filled 911 call placed by Lorenzen Wright on the night he was killed.

MORE on Lorenzen Wright’s murder trial

Lorenzen Wright’s mother also took the stand Tuesday along with Lorenzen and Sherra’s former nanny, Claudia Robinson.

Robinson testified that she was in the room when Sherra Wright told two men about a hit she said Lorenzen had on her.

Turner has pleaded not guilty to all the charges he faces in the death of Lorenzen Wright.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

What’s next for Billy Ray Turner?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a lot on the line in the case of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused in the murder of Memphis native and basketball star Lorenzen Wright. In what the judge called unusual, at least one juror asked not to hold court on Sunday. The judge agreed, but court is set […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family waiting for justice after man is killed on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latoya Henley lost her boyfriend and the father of her young daughter in September of 2021. “This is a pain that no one deserves to feel,” Henley said. Memphis Police say Courtney Bradford and another man left a nightclub and drove onto Interstate 240. They were just east of Airways when someone […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Overnight head-on collision turns fatal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was involved in a head-on collision Saturday morning. The accident happened around 1:45 a.m. at Danny Thomas and Pear. MPD said two vehicles crashed into each other in a head-on collision. One man was taken to the hospital, but later died from his injuries. Two females […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Former Sen. Katrina Robinson sentenced to time served

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge sentenced former Sen. Katrina Robinson to time served with no fine and one year of supervised release Friday evening. Several character witnesses testified at the hearing and the judge received 57 letters of support for Robinson. In a statement, Robinson said “Since 2015, I have lived and breathed THI. Offenses are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzen Wright
Person
Billy Turner
WREG

One injured after shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Monday night of a shooting in South Memphis. According to police, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Simpson Avenue. One person was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police say the suspect fled the scene. He is described as a bald, thin male wearing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman shot at Soulsville gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot at a gas station Sunday afternoon in Soulsville. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. at Millennium Food Mart. WREG later found out that the victim was found on the 1300 block of Gaither near the gas station. She was listed in non-critical condition. MPD said the person responsible […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis couple indicted in identity theft phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A couple accused of running a large-scale identity theft scheme has been indicted on criminal charges, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. According to investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Danley, 31, and Taryna Watson, 27, worked from a Bartlett-area residence where they called AT&T call centers and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Billy Ray#Nba#Memphis Police Sgt#Digital Forensics#Memphis Police Department
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Father, son charged in South Memphis chop shop bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father and son duo was arrested Thursday after police say they were running a chop shop in South Memphis. Auto Theft Task Force investigators conducted a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Frisco Thursday. Michael Lusk Sr., 55, told police he owns the property and all the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man sentenced to 18 years for supplying heroin to street gang

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was a major heroin supplier for a Memphis street gang was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich. Derrick Johnson, 59, was convicted by a Criminal Court jury back in February on two felony counts of conspiracy to possess with intent […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fans filled with emotion as Young Dolph memorial at Makeda’s comes down

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The makeshift memorial to honor slain rapper Young Dolph is finally starting to slowly come down. Just weeks ago, the memorial was filled with tributes to Young Dolph. While items are ​disappearing, fans say his legacy lives on. The walls outside of Makeda’s Cookies may be bare with only posters remaining, but the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores March 15-21

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Extended Stay Memphis – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis Police increase presence on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Expect to see more officers on area interstates as police ramp up patrols on the roads. As the city works to crack down on reckless driving and drag racing, Memphis Police are increasing their presence on the interstate to get drivers to slow down. As law enforcement cranks up patrols on highways, they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after vehicle strikes three parked vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two more are in the hospital after police say a vehicle hit three other parked vehicles in South Memphis Friday night. The accident happened around 10:45 p.m. near the 200 block of Silverage Avenue. One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Two more people were taken […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy