Detroit, MI

Michigan Home For Sale Features A Toilet Throne

By Jojo Girard
 5 days ago
Yes! Now you can pretend to be a medieval king while using your throne!. Live Like A Lannister! Or A Targaryen! Or Whoever Won 'Game of Thrones'. I can't remember which king on 'Game of Thrones' got murdered by his son while using the toilet, but one of them did. And...

100.5 The River

Steelhead Fishing Is On Fire in the Grand, Kalamazoo and Muskegon Rivers

If you like to fish or you have never caught a steelhead, now is the time to get your line in the water in the Grand, Kalamazoo, and Muskegon Rivers. Steelheads are larger and less colorful than rainbow trout. Their bodies are silvery and have rounder heads. They have black dots and a red or pink stripe going down each side of the fish. The silver color and round head are how they get their steelhead name.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

A Popular Steelhead Fishing Technique is Bobber Fishing and Here’s How to Do It

Normally when people think bobber fishing it's for bluegill and other types of panfish but bobber fishing for steelhead has become one of the most popular ways to catch them. I have fished for steelhead on and off for years. I started fishing for them on the Manistee River with my good friend Curt. I later moved to Indiana in the South Bend area where a partnership between the Indiana DNR and the Michigan DNR to breed steelhead Mishawaka, Indiana. The steelhead fishing is pretty darn good in the St. Joseph river in South Bend all the way to the mouth in Lake Michigan.
HOBBIES
100.5 The River

LOOK: Unique ‘Hobbit House’ for Sale in Hudsonville

Looking for a home that's out of the ordinary? A residence reminiscent of the "Hobbit Houses" in the Lord of The Rings universe has hit the market in Hudsonville, Mich. Like the "Hobbit-Holes" of The Shire in J.R.R .Tolkein's fantasy land, Middle Earth, this unique residence is built right into the side of a hill! Explore this unique property in the gallery below!
HUDSONVILLE, MI
100.5 The River

The Unidentified Submerged Objects of Black Creek Near Lake St. Clair

A few miles north of Detroit there's a fat little peninsula that sits on the west shore between Lake St. Clair and Anchor Bay. Black Creek runs right thru this chubby peninsula (which looks like a dog's head on satellite maps) and spills out of the “dog's” mouth into the lake near L'Anse Creuse Bay. Black Creek is only two or three miles long...and right in the middle it forms into a small lake, split in two with a worm-shaped island.
SCIENCE
100.5 The River

Owners of Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry Have Sold Business After 77 Years

There are lots of traditions surrounding Mackinac Island, one tradition will continue but it will be under new ownership. World War II veteran Captain William H. Shepler returned to Mackinac following the war to begin to haul people between from Mackinaw City to Mackinac Island and back in 1945. He also owned a small snack shop for customers waiting to board the ferry.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
100.5 The River

The Creepy Legend of Devil’s Kitchen, Mackinac Island

Devil’s Kitchen on Mackinac Island is more than just an old cave given a creepy name. Some pretty weird legends surround this old limestone cavern. First off, this mountainside burrow was formed thanks to the melting glaciers, with waves that elevated and descended over and over again throughout the eons. With the waves pounding away at this particular area for an unimaginable amount of time, the cave now known as ‘Devil’s Kitchen’ has the appearance of a human face (some say demon) with a wide open mouth. Here’s where the legend ties in.
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
100.5 The River

Flashback Friday: ‘Slippery’ Walt Gets Caught (1933)

Walter Dietz was a forger and a thief, and in 1933, the GRPD finally caught up with him. The Grand Rapids City Archives Is A Great Source Of Mug Shots. The Grand Rapids City Archives (Facebook, Instagram)is a treasure trove of historical photos of Grand Rapids. Many of us here of the Townsquare Staff have found things worth posting about before thanks to its pages.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Longest-Lasting Cars to Reach 200,000 Miles in Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo-Battle Creek

With vehicle prices through the roof, it would help before getting a new one to know what vehicles last the longest in Michigan. Unlike many states, Michigan gets all four seasons of weather. You might be thinking, what does the weather have to do with my ride? It can matter a lot because salt that gets put on the roads does damage your vehicle over time. Plus, getting winter weather you will run your heater more, this will affect gas mileage and the life of your engine. Freezing temperatures can also make it hard on your engine and other components during the life of your vehicle. This is also the same for in the summer using your air conditioner, this can cause more wear and tear on your engine and components.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

What is a ‘Cudighi’ and Why Do Michigan’s Yoopers Love It So Much?

I will start this off by asking that you please don't make fun of me because I'm just trying to be an informed Michigander and learn a little something new. Apart from not knowing how to pronounce this food staple of the Upper Peninsula, I'm also not exactly sure what it even is. Of course I'm familiar with and enjoy the other U.P. classic, the pasty, but I'm not quite sure what a 'Cudighi' is. If you are also unfamiliar with this U.P. favorite, let's learn together!
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

