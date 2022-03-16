River cleanup effort to begin in Petersburg

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known. With communications crippled, movement restricted...
WUZHOU, China, March 22 (Reuters) - Rescuers in China scoured heavily forested slopes on Tuesday with hopes fading of finding any survivors from the 132 people aboard a China Eastern Airlines (600115.SS) passenger jet that crashed a day earlier in the mountains of southern Guangxi. Parts of the Boeing 737-800...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas remains hospitalized in Washington after being diagnosed with an infection but does not have COVID-19, the Supreme Court said Monday. The high court announced Sunday evening that the 73-year-old justice had entered the hospital Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms” and underwent tests. The...
Republicans are sounding alarm bells over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens after the former Missouri governor's ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their children while they were married. The detailed allegations are fueling a spike in GOP anxiety over his candidacy, with national Republicans distancing themselves from Greitens and...
March 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched. In remarks that...
Saudi Arabia said Monday that it will not accept blame for any international oil shortages after multiple Saudi facilities were targeted over the weekend by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The Saudi Press Agency cited an official, unnamed source in the kingdom's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in relaying a statement that...
WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The United States formally determined that Myanmar's army committed genocide and crimes against humanity in its violence against the Rohingya minority, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, warning that as long as a military junta was in power nobody in the country would be safe.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly...
KUNMING, China (AP) — No survivors have been found as the search continued Tuesday of the scattered wreckage of a China Eastern plane carrying 132 people that crashed a day earlier in a forested mountainous area in China’s worst air disaster in a decade. “Wreckage of the plane...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will thank Poland’s president for the country’s efforts to shelter Ukrainian refugees as part of his trip this week to Europe as Russian forces bear down in a nearly-month old invasion. Poland is a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis. It...
