JOUL LEGACY TO LIVE ON IN NEW SET OF EXHIBITS

The artist Walton Ford has brought an unlikely cast of characters into his first show at the Gagosian Gallery in New York, which opens this Friday and runs through April 23. Nine history-like paintings tell fantastic tales involving a 30-mile rattlesnake, a great auk, a tiger, a kooloo-kamba, a giraffe, and other wild animals, some of whom exist and others do not. In true Ford fashion, they all have a lot to tell us. What’s different here is the level of artistic ambition. Many more senses are being activated. You feel the cold wet deck of the packet ship that’s transporting the giraffe, and the desert light on the rattlesnake, and the soft light coming through a window in the werewolf painting. “I definitely want to use all the tricks of exhibition watercolor that British people found in the 19th century when they were doing these very fussy landscapes,” Ford tells me.

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO