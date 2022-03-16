ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

WCSO: Inmate charged for possessing meth

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QBuP_0egr1NDP00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton stated Wednesday that an inmate at the detention center faces additional charges after officers found drugs in her possession.

A release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) revealed Chelsey Taylor, 32, of Jonesborough, allegedly concealed “an item wrapped in plastic.” Deputies with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) found multiple narcotics — including a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

KPD: Officer shot in leg during struggle with juvenile suspect

The WCSO charged Taylor with bringing contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine and Schedule II, IV and V drug violations. The new charges increased her bond from $5,000 to $22,000.

When deputies reportedly found the drugs, Taylor had been waiting in a holding cell to be seen in court on unrelated charges, the release revealed. Her arraignment for the new charges was Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Pres. Biden signs drug response bill cosponsored by Rep. Harshbarger

The CID continues to investigate the incident, and additional charges could follow, according to the WCSO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

JCPD asking for tips in death of 20-year-old woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An investigation is underway in Johnson City after police say 20-year-old Brionah Tester was killed just after midnight on Friday. Authorities were called to 207 McCall Circle and determined that the manner of death was a homicide. “We’ve got names that have been mentioned, so it’s something that we’re following up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Jonesborough, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

WCSO: Pursuit ends in Washington County

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pursuit beginning in Sullivan County ended in Washington County, Sheriff Keith Sexton says. According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Sullivan County deputies were chasing a stolen 2008 Volkswagen Passat when it entered Washington County’s jurisdiction. Sullivan County then requested assistance, and WCSO deputies later […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Detention Center#Criminal Investigation#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Crews searching for Harlan Co. miner after roof collapse

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Crews are searching for a Kentucky miner who was working underground when a roof collapse occurred. A statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet says 33-year-old James D. Brown of Lynch began his shift as a roof bolter operator late Sunday and was working about 14,000 feet underground when the […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Anti-hate rally held at Emory & Henry after graffiti found

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) — Students, faculty, and staff came together at Emory & Henry College for a “Solidarity Against Hate Rally” in response to graffiti of a swastika and racial slurs found in a men’s bathroom. Several dozen people turned out for the rally Monday afternoon. “One of the questions that I ask often is […]
EMORY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy