WCSO: Inmate charged for possessing meth
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton stated Wednesday that an inmate at the detention center faces additional charges after officers found drugs in her possession.
A release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) revealed Chelsey Taylor, 32, of Jonesborough, allegedly concealed "an item wrapped in plastic." Deputies with the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) found multiple narcotics — including a substance believed to be methamphetamine.
The WCSO charged Taylor with bringing contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine and Schedule II, IV and V drug violations. The new charges increased her bond from $5,000 to $22,000.
When deputies reportedly found the drugs, Taylor had been waiting in a holding cell to be seen in court on unrelated charges, the release revealed. Her arraignment for the new charges was Wednesday at 9 a.m.
The CID continues to investigate the incident, and additional charges could follow, according to the WCSO.
