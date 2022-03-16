ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State police attempt to identify suspects in catalytic converter thefts

By Olivia Perreault
 5 days ago

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are attempting to identify the suspects behind three catalytic converters in Griswold.

Three converters were stolen off of vehicles at East Coast Auto Sales on Route 138 around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, state police said.

The two male suspects were wearing hoodies and dark pants, driving a 1998-2002 silver or gold Honda Accord. Troopers said the suspects were equipped with a car jack and sawzall.

The suspected vehicle left the dealership traveling west on Route 138 towards Jewett City.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is urged to contact Trooper Lukin at (860) 848-6500, with tips remaining anonymous.

