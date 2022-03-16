ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Liquidia Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

By Deepa Sarvaiya
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before...

seekingalpha.com

Benzinga

Recap: AnaptysBio Q4 Earnings

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AnaptysBio reported an EPS of $-1.18. Revenue was down $58.99 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company beat on...
NASDAQ
Seekingalpha.com

GameStop Q4 Earnings Preview: Structural Issues Will Continue To Hurt Investors

GameStop has not fared particularly well in recent months, predictably plunging in price as investors come to terms that there's no significant value there. On Thursday, March 17th, after the market closes, the management team at GameStop (GME) is due to report financial performance covering the final quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year. This earnings release caps off a tumultuous year for the enterprise, as a wave of speculation caused shares to bounce all over the place. In some respects, this volatility helped existing shareholders, not only because it increased the company's share price but because it allowed management to raise significant amounts of much-needed cash at attractive terms. Although it is possible that the company will report robust financials covering the fourth quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, analysts are anticipating a weakening year over a year. Add on to this the company's continued deterioration, and investors would be wise to remain cautious in the days ahead.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Vectrus Q4 Earnings

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vectrus beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.86. Revenue was up $64.09 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

InspireMD: Q4 Earnings Insights

InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. InspireMD beat estimated earnings by 32.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.53 versus an estimate of $-0.78. Revenue was up $1.22 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

SoFi Technologies: Unjustified Dip

SoFi hits new lows as investors pile out of fintech stocks on economic weakness concerns and higher interest rates. The fintech sector has been crushed over the last few months for no real rational reason in most cases. After originally warning investors that SoFi Technologies (SOFI) wan't a great buy above $15, shareholders are now suffering with the stock breaking the $10 barrier and hitting new lows. My investment thesis is ultra Bullish on this unjustified dip in this great fintech.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Rail Vision Targets $18 Million U.S. IPO

Rail Vision Ltd. has filed to raise approximately $18 million in a U.S. IPO of its common stock and warrants. A Quick Take On Rail Vision Ltd. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) has filed to raise $17.75 million in an IPO of its units consisting of ordinary shares and warrants to purchase ordinary shares, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Inhibrx initiated as outperform at SMBC Nikko; sees 98% upside

SMBC Nikko has initiated Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) with an outperform rating given the company's focus on therapeutic antibodies targeting agonist immuno-oncology targets. The first has a $40 price target (~98% upside based on Tuesday's close) Analyst David Dai cited Inhibrx (INBX +10.7%) candidates INBRX-106, an OX40 agonist in phase 1...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

U.S. Gold Corp. unveils $5M registered direct offering

U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU -2.9%) slides at the open after entering into an agreement with a single institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 625K common shares at $8.00/share and warrants for 625K common shares at an $8.60 exercise price in a registered direct offering. The registered direct offering...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Markets Remained Volatile, But No Need To Panic

The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The markets have remained volatile in March. The major U.S. equity benchmarks dropped about 10% from their peaks, with the exception of the Energy sector. The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX®), the so-called “fear gauge,” has been hovering above 30, which is the 90th percentile of its historical value. Its level on March 10, 2022, was more than two standard deviations above its one-year average. Although it remains unclear how long these geopolitical tensions will last and how much it will affect the global economy, the U.S. equity market has managed to stay cool so far, compared with the VIX levels seen two years ago, which were triggered by pandemic-driven sell-offs.
STOCKS
