Cardinals updates on Flaherty, Reyes, and a 2022 closer

By Gregg Palermo, Daniel Esteve
 5 days ago

JUPITER, Fla.–Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals are still waiting to see what the extended review of his right shoulder reveals. The starter who missed significant time in 2021 with an oblique injury and later, a sore throwing shoulder talked to reporters Wednesday morning at the team’s spring training complex in Jupiter.

“Still waiting to see what we got,” he said. Flaherty would not say if he threw off a mound in the offseason. With spring training games starting Friday and the start of the season set for April 7, there’s minimal runway to miss time without it eating into the regular season.

Another pitcher, Alex Reyes, seems likely to miss the opener. Manager Oliver Marmol said Reyes is meeting with orthopedist Dr. James Andrews today to get a shoulder injection, and won’t have a throwing program established until Friday. Reyes, who sizzled last spring but was sent to the bullpen, emerged as an All-Star closer in the first half of the season only to be plagued by control issues and home runs in the second half that saw him surrender closing duties down the stretch. The thought coming into this spring was that Reyes would be stretched out as a potential starter.

As for who could be the 2022 closer, Marmol told reporters it may not be a single person who gets the designation. Giovanny Gallegos, who assumed the role last year, has yet to report to camp. Reyes was never really crowned with the role last year, he just took off with it.

Adam Wainwright will get the team’s first spring training start on Friday, followed by Miles Mikolos on Saturday and Steven Matz on Sunday.

