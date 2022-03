SAN ANGELO, TX – It was confirmed on Tuesday that longtime country music singer and fiddle player Bobby Flores has stage 4 cancer. In touching remarks to his friend, Jody Nix asked the world for prayers for the Flores and his family. "Dear friends, asking for prayers for this man. We have been friends for many years. Bobby Flores has been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer. He is a man of faith, strong family man and one of the finest singers and musicians on the planet," stated Nix on his Facebook. "I have been blessed to share the stage with him many times through the years. Please…

