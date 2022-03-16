Music At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

Make plans now to attend the upcoming “Spring into Wellness” series happening each Saturday in March from 12 to 2 PM at One Main Plaza in downtown Champaign. Welcome the return of spring and get active by participating in a new, indoor group fitness and wellness series located at 1 E Main Street, #103 in downtown Champaign (the former location of Ko Fusion). Participants can choose to get fit or experience new yoga techniques on Saturdays, March 12, 19 and 26, from 12 to 2 PM.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO