Music At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

The Sulphur Springs High School Wildcat Band has had a productive month so far, participating in two concerts and two different group competitions. Wildcat Band members had the privilege of performing with Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra as they provided a Children’s Concert for area school children. And, from all accounts, they did a great job.
Does your child love art? Students in grades 3-6 may now take advantage of spring break art camp March 28-31 from 9 a.m. until noon at Rose Center in Morristown. The instructor is certified art teacher, Karen Bible. Mrs. Bible has taught art at the elementary and high school level in Jefferson County for many years.
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Fans of Elvis Presley will get a real treat over the next few days. Starting Thursday at the Lucas Theater, SCAD will be presenting the Broadway musical "All Shook Up." The production will feature the largest cast SCAD has ever done in one of their shows,...
Coachella Music Festival organizers are looking to hire for several positions for the upcoming event in Indio next month. Weekend 1: 4/12/2022 - 4/18/2022 Weekend 2: 4/18/2022 - 4/25/2022 Weekend 3: 4/27/2022 - 5/2/2022 *dates vary based on position* A job fair is scheduled today where anyone interested can apply for a number of open
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center for Performing Arts excitedly announced Wednesday that the Broadway Musical Hamilton will be coming to Lincoln next year. Sixteen performances of Hamilton will be at The Lied August 2-13, 2023. The news is on the heels of the Lied Center’s biggest Broadway season...
Make plans now to attend the upcoming “Spring into Wellness” series happening each Saturday in March from 12 to 2 PM at One Main Plaza in downtown Champaign. Welcome the return of spring and get active by participating in a new, indoor group fitness and wellness series located at 1 E Main Street, #103 in downtown Champaign (the former location of Ko Fusion). Participants can choose to get fit or experience new yoga techniques on Saturdays, March 12, 19 and 26, from 12 to 2 PM.
ENCINITAS — The music at the upcoming Encinitas Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will play on three live-entertainment stages, offering 25 different bands rocking out at the two-day fair, as well as the return of the Beer Garden. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and April 10 in downtown Encinitas on Highway 101.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC), Spring Break is set to be a “spectacular” week of celebration and education. The center released a flier detailing activities and special events throughout the week of March 14 – 18, including: Monday Pi Day! Tuesday Absolutely Buggin’ Kathleen Guerrero […]
After the pandemic halted its last spring musical just days before opening night, the Dow High School drama club is ready to be back on stage. Students will perform Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” its first play in two years, this week at Central Auditorium. The musical is based on the memoirs of Maria von Trapp, a nun who was employed as a governess for Georg Ritter von Trapp’s family. The story was adapted into a film starring Julie Andrews and the late Christopher Plummer.
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Director Rob Stanley assists student Mary Lane of Sulphur Springs as she works on a class assignment in the library. For information about classes at the campus, call 903-885-1232. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a...
HAMILTON — The Fitton Center will celebrate one of the greatest musicians and jazz albums of all time — “Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue” with an upcoming Jazz & Cabaret series concert. “Jazz is one of the great cultural icons of the United States, and...
GALAX, Va. — The Blue Ridge Music Center is celebrating 20 years of summer concerts at its hillside outdoor amphitheater on the Blue Ridge Parkway with a slate of performances announced for the 2022 season. A number of fan favorites will be taking the stage, including North Carolina-based acts...
Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Gospel legend LaShun Pace has passed away. Larry Reid first reported the news of Pace’s passing. Pace got her start performing with The Anointed Pace Sisters along with her sisters Duranice, Phyllis, June, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, and Lydia. […]
Savannah is famous for many things—its green squares, historic architecture, and cobblestone riverfront among them—but did you know it's also a destination for hearing world-class music? Those in the know are well aware that the Savannah Music Festival is one of the city's can't-miss events. It's been bringing live music to the city since 1989, and this spring's festival promises to be one of the best yet.
Meal A Day is currently in need of two drivers. This first one is for someone to drive a Sulphur Springs city route only on the first Tuesday of each month. Preference is for those who can drive every Tuesday. The second driver needed is for the Como Pickton Route...
