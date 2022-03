Https://giantswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/18/former-new-york-giants-scout-weighs-in-on-qb-daniel-jones/. This is somewhat telling of what most of us already think. Having the physical tools while important is likely not enough without the right mental framework that allows some of the better QBs to rise to the top of the league. If Schoen believes that he can find a QB in this draft that has the tools to be successful, I'm all for him taking one this year because I don't believe what we have is good enough.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO