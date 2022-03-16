ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants comp pick update: None this year, but perhaps one in 2023

By Ed Valentine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL announced compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on Tuesday, and the New York Giants were not awarded any. As of now, the Giants qualify for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick for losing Evan Engram to the...

NFL rumors: Commanders release Giants draft bust

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers has become a free agent. According to a tweet by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Washington Commanders released Flowers, per his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Flowers started in 16 games last season with Washington. The Giants selected Flowers with the ninth overall pick...
Jaguars release Myles Jack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from 2020.) The Jacksonville Jaguars have parted ways with Myles Jack. ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted the report Monday and team officially released its statement Tuesday. The news comes one day after reports the Jaguars would be spending big money to bring...
Teams that could draft an OT before the Giants

2. Detroit - Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker. Highly unlikely. The Lions are solid. 3. Houston - Laremy Tunsil is a stud, and Charlie Heck (56 PFF) and Tytus Howard (51.4 PFF). Heck and Howard are both pretty young. Texans may take one, but their entire roster is pretty bad. Maybe.
New York Giants' 2022 free agency scorecard

Free agency is a crazy time in the NFL with players coming and going, being released, signed or re-signed and, in some cases, retiring or being traded. Ultimately, it’s a difficult thing to keep track of. So, at least in the case of the New York Giants, we here at Giants Wire break out the 2022 free agency scorecard.
Giants depth chart after opening moves in 2022 NFL free agency

Give New York Giants rookie GM Joe Schoen some credit. He appears to have thus far made a lot out of a little in NFL free agency despite the Giants being in a precarious salary cap situation. This is a what a “very calculated” approach aimed at trying to be...
The Mystery of the Disappearing Safety

Today was a wild day in the land of the Giants, with the unexpected release of Logan Ryan. NFL Twitter has been all over the place with claims and counter-claims about whether this is a pre-June 1 or post-June 1 cut, how much the Giants gain in cap space, and so on, with reporters like Jeremy Fowler breaking the news and claiming the GIants will save $6.3M on the cap, Jason Fitzgerald questioning that number, Zack Rosenblatt tweeting information, only to have to delete his tweet later, and so on. It now seems that the cap savings will only be $775K. And if I understand correctly, not even that much, because removing Ryan from the roster means that he is replaced on the top 51 by a player previously below that making $705K. So the cap savings is only $70K, although as JurisDoctor points out, his salary is guaranteed only up to $5.5M and only against injury. So it looks like the Giants save maybe $9.25M in cash payout, according to https://overthecap.com/player/logan-ryan/2316/ (I defer though to JurisDoctor and anyone else who understands these details better than me).
JC Tretter Anyone?

The Browns are releasing JC Tretter: 31 years old. PFF grades in the mid to upper 70s the last few years. Would really solidify middle of the O line for three or four years while younger guys are developed. How much would he cost?. Are we willing to pay?. Is...
The Ides of Mock

So, to celebrate this occasion, I decided to run amuck...I mean, a Mock. :) I thought I'd try to guess what Schoen'll do, rather than what I'd do, again this time. With that in mind, here's what today's TDN/Ides of Mock looks like:. #5--Cross-RT (Hutch, Hamilton, Thibs, Neal went 1st-4th,...
Avoiding My Responsibilities 4 round Mock

Here is my 54th mock this month. Im not sure why I even enjoy doing them but I do. Its the closest ill ever get to being a GM. I went no trades but my hope is that someone offers us a first round pick next year and we dont drop below 17 to get it.
Source: Washington Commanders agree to terms with free-agent OL Andrew Norwell

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders filled a hole at guard, agreeing to terms with free agent Andrew Norwell on Thursday, according to a source close to the situation. He is expected to arrive at Washington's facility later in the day. Terms were not yet disclosed. Washington lost both starting...
Can Someone Explain Tyrod Taylor?

Very good backup at a reasonable price. I’m not quibbling there. It’s also a lot of money that could be spent elsewhere. I’m looking at 2022 as a total rebuild. Horrible roster, no cap space, new coaching staff. If the Giants are going to be a bad team, why are they spending for a high end backup QB? I’m not sure I understand the rationale. The only thing I can think of is that the Giants are going to deal Jones and draft a rookie?
Draft position and points

112 to 182 combined = 139pts, translates to the 90th pick. Yes we have a new regime but historically the second half of the draft is what a 10% hit rate? There's no way nine new rookies are making the club. My opinion is to package picks 112, 147, 172, 182 and try to get another top 100 pick. Six picks in the top 100 should be a game changer. There's plenty of team who have decimated their future by trading picks and know they're going to have problems down the road. This gives them cheap contracts to fill carious needs, punters, long snapper, special teams, diamond in the rough. Teams picking 90 to 100 that come to mind, tampa 91, GB 92, , KC94, Denver (have Wilson now, a lot of cap room) 96, NO 98, Cle 99, Bal 100.
Ereck Flowers Cut. Interest?

Wow. A starting offensive guard and former 1st round draft pick is cut! PFF grades better than you might think. Wouldn't he fit as an upgrade over Brederson and Lemieux?. Is this crazy? Should I have used the sarcasm font?
Watching FA and some thoughts

Good morning BBVer's. Having watched our first few days of Free Agency It is obvious that we will need to use the draft to back fill many of our free agent departures. It is also obvious that we will not have a very good team next year and will look to 2023 to really compete to win the division. This draft is based on the assumption that we will be competitive this year and finish with 5-7 wins but look to 2023 as a springboard to compete for the division title. I traded both the 5 and the 7 picks and obtained a slew of picks this year along with two #1 picks, and an additional 3&4 next year. Many of you will cry foul over this, and tell me that I am passing up on too much top caliber talent. Both Neal and Ekwonu were off the board by our 5th pick. Cross was there but I'd rather have Penning. With the 7th pick minus Gardner who I passed on, I wasn't enthusiastic about anyone who was there. Cover CB's exist beyond Gardner but this is really about building depth this year and getting players at key positions next year.
