Giants comp pick update: None this year, but perhaps one in 2023

112 to 182 combined = 139pts, translates to the 90th pick. Yes we have a new regime but historically the second half of the draft is what a 10% hit rate? There's no way nine new rookies are making the club. My opinion is to package picks 112, 147, 172, 182 and try to get another top 100 pick. Six picks in the top 100 should be a game changer. There's plenty of team who have decimated their future by trading picks and know they're going to have problems down the road. This gives them cheap contracts to fill carious needs, punters, long snapper, special teams, diamond in the rough. Teams picking 90 to 100 that come to mind, tampa 91, GB 92, , KC94, Denver (have Wilson now, a lot of cap room) 96, NO 98, Cle 99, Bal 100.
