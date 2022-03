Are Ferrari looking strong enough to win the season already? The F1 2022 season finally kicked off in Bahrain, with a thrilling race that saw Charles Leclerc score Ferrari's first win in over two years. Not only that, Red Bull wasn't so lucky, Mercedes looked to be struggling for pace, and Haas looked surprisingly strong - so Luke Smith, live from Bahrain's F1 paddock, takes us through all the biggest news from the Bahrain Grand Prix in our first episode of Paddock Packdown.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO