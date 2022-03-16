Cardinal Newman alum Milan Bolden-Morris becomes first female graduate assistant in Power 5 with Michigan football hiring

Milan Bolden-Morris had set records at Cardinal Newman as the all-time leader in points and 3-pointers. Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Milan Bolden-Morris made Cardinal Newman history as a girls basketball player. Now, she is making history as a college football assistant coach.

The University of Michigan announced Tuesday that Bolden-Morris had been hired as the program’s graduate assistant coach , making her the first female to hold such a role at a Big Ten school and in the Power 5 conferences.

Bolden-Morris, who goes by the nickname “Mimi,” will work the Wolverine quarterbacks and under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I know that coach Harbaugh and his staff will prepare me with the tools and knowledge to be the best because that’s who they are and all they know,” Bolden-Morris said in Michigan’s news release. “They bleed blue! Having the ability to work in such a prestigious and winning environment will mold me to create other opportunities for women who are seeking a similar career path.

“I may be the first woman to do this, at this level, but I know my purpose is greater and that I can use this blessing to assist others.”

Bolden-Morris may be focusing on football professionally, but she previously played basketball for Cardinal Newman and set school records for most career points and three-pointers.

At the collegiate level, the Belle Grade native played basketball at both Boston College and Georgetown.

“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football, and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach,” Harbaugh said in Michigan’s statement. “Mimi reached out and expressed an interest in our graduate assistant positions when we had multiple openings this spring. We had some great conversations and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching, and for making us better as a team.

“Mimi is a very bright, intelligent and competitive young woman who will be a great addition to our program and offensive coaching staff. We look forward to having Mimi transition into this role working with our quarterbacks. We can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings to our team.”

Michigan went 12-2 in 2021, but lost 34-11 to Georgia at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Bowl, which was a College Football Playoff semifinal.