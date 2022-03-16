ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cardinal Newman alum Milan Bolden-Morris becomes first female graduate assistant in Power 5 with Michigan football hiring

By Franco Panizo, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48HSri_0egqzTNR00
Milan Bolden-Morris had set records at Cardinal Newman as the all-time leader in points and 3-pointers. Jim Rassol/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Milan Bolden-Morris made Cardinal Newman history as a girls basketball player. Now, she is making history as a college football assistant coach.

The University of Michigan announced Tuesday that Bolden-Morris had been hired as the program’s graduate assistant coach , making her the first female to hold such a role at a Big Ten school and in the Power 5 conferences.

Bolden-Morris, who goes by the nickname “Mimi,” will work the Wolverine quarterbacks and under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“I know that coach Harbaugh and his staff will prepare me with the tools and knowledge to be the best because that’s who they are and all they know,” Bolden-Morris said in Michigan’s news release. “They bleed blue! Having the ability to work in such a prestigious and winning environment will mold me to create other opportunities for women who are seeking a similar career path.

“I may be the first woman to do this, at this level, but I know my purpose is greater and that I can use this blessing to assist others.”

Bolden-Morris may be focusing on football professionally, but she previously played basketball for Cardinal Newman and set school records for most career points and three-pointers.

At the collegiate level, the Belle Grade native played basketball at both Boston College and Georgetown.

“I have always believed in providing opportunities for individuals who are passionate about football, and Mimi is someone who has shown that drive to become a football coach,” Harbaugh said in Michigan’s statement. “Mimi reached out and expressed an interest in our graduate assistant positions when we had multiple openings this spring. We had some great conversations and I came away extremely impressed with her desire and ideas for coaching, and for making us better as a team.

“Mimi is a very bright, intelligent and competitive young woman who will be a great addition to our program and offensive coaching staff. We look forward to having Mimi transition into this role working with our quarterbacks. We can’t wait to see the new perspective she brings to our team.”

Michigan went 12-2 in 2021, but lost 34-11 to Georgia at Hard Rock Stadium in the Orange Bowl, which was a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Coach K Called Out For What He Told CBS

Coach K took a little bit of heat from college basketball fans for one his his quotes about banners. Mike Krzyzewski is quoted as saying, “the only banners we hang up in Cameron Indoor Stadium are Championship banners,” one user tweeted. Adding, “First thing CBS shows hanging in the rafters? COACH K 1,000 WINS. Amazing.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders reportedly checked in on notable retired QB

The Washington Commanders’ search for a new quarterback may have been the most comprehensive of any team’s. We know this because it certainly sounds like they were looking at quarterbacks few other teams would have even thought to look at. The Commanders searched far and wide for quarterback...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
FanSided

Falcons replace Matt Ryan in less than 2 hours

Marcus Mariota replaces Matt Ryan as the next starting quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons. Check in on your friends who root for the Atlanta Falcons, as Marcus Mariota is replacing Matt Ryan. The former face of the franchise was dealt to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick in the...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra on Sweet 16 Hurricanes, ‘They’re like must-see TV’

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took time Sunday night to get emotional about basketball. No, not his team or even the NBA playoff race. Rather the increasingly compelling story of the Miami Hurricanes’ run the Sweet 16 of the NBA Tournament. “It was a lot of fun,” he said of the success of Jim Larrañaga’s team. “We all watched it as a staff [Sunday] night, and all the games. UM has a really ...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Football#College Football#South Florida#Sun Sentinel#Belle Grade
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Panthers’ Bill Zito moves chips to middle of table — just as he should for title chances

When you hear Claude Giroux say it, don’t check your hearing. Check the standings. Double-check your spring plans. Pump up his quote to END OF THE WORLD font size to measure the change around the Panthers at a trade deadline and save it on your phone. Here’s why Giroux used his no-trade clause to allow Philadelphia send him to the Panthers: “When we were out of the playoffs, I started thinking ...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How Teddy Bridgewater became a star high school QB in Miami before returning home to the Dolphins

Billy Rolle thought he had a possession receiver on his hands when Teddy Bridgewater was a 6-foot-3 sophomore at Miami Northwestern High in 2008, one that could go up and catch jump balls in the end zone for his team that was defending a 2007 national championship. That was until one drill that spring where receivers were instructed to run go routes, catch the deep throws and then run the ball ...
NFL
The Spun

Carolina Panthers Reportedly Sign 6-Time All-Pro

The Carolina Panthers have been active in free agency over the last couple of days. On Friday, they added a six-time All-Pro special teamer. Carolina signed former Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker to a three-year deal worth up to $7.6 million in total with $5 million guaranteed at signing. Hekker had spent the last 10 seasons with the Rams.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ex-UM star Duke Johnson leaving hometown Miami Dolphins for AFC East rival

Duke Johnson, the Miami native and Hurricanes alum who was a free agent running back this offseason after emerging for the Dolphins late last season, has joined one of the team’s biggest rivals. Johnson agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills on Monday morning, according to multiple reports. Johnson adds much-needed depth to the Bills’ backfield after J.D. McKissic backed out ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

ESPN pauses coverage of women’s basketball match in protest at Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

Two ESPN announcers paused coverage of a women’s basketball match in protest of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay bill.”To begin the second half of the game between South Carolina and Howard, the sport network’s Carolyn Peck and Courtney Lyle instead talked about their solidarity with Disney employees over Florida House Bill 157. ESPN has been owned by Disney since 1996.“Normally at this time we would take a look back at the first half,” Lyle said instead of introducing the second half action.“But there are things bigger than basketball that need to be addressed at this time. Our friends our family,...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

The Patriots Had A Notable Quarterback In For A Tryout

The New England Patriots appear to have found their new franchise quarterback in Mac Jones. But they’re giving a notable quarterback a tryout to try and give Jones some backup help. According to Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots had free agent quarterback Josh Dobbs in for a tryout...
NFL
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Has Surprise Trade Suggestion For Jordan Love

With Aaron Rodgers back with the Green Bay Packers for the foreseeable future, that means backup Jordan Love could be expendable. Love was drafted to be the heir apparent to Rodgers just a few years ago, but that doesn’t look to be happening now. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell thinks that...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Urban Meyer Story

Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville lasted for less than a year, as the Jaguars fired the three-time national title-winning college football head coach toward the end of his first regular season. The decision to move on from Meyer wasn’t very surprising, considering the team’s on-field performance and the controversy...
NFL
On3.com

Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Matt Ryan’s Wife Reacts To Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Falcons ended an era on Monday by officially trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2022 third-round pick. It must be an emotional day for the Ryan family. They went to Georgia when the Falcons drafted the Boston College quarterback with the third overall pick in 2008. Now, for the first time in his career, he’ll play for another franchise.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy