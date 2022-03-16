ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Early morning fire damages Northland bar & grill

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire damaged a Northland bar Wednesday morning.

Someone passing by called 911 around 7:15 a.m. to report the fire at Squirrely’s Bar & Grill near N.E. 46th Street and N. Brighton Avenue.

The fire department said smoke was already pouring out of the roof of the building by the time firefighters arrived. Firefighters said the fire started in the back of the building.

“Our crews did an absolute amazing job today,” KCFD spokesman Jason Spreitzer said.

According to Spreitzer, there are three fire stations located near Squirrely’s. He said crews arrived at the building about three minutes after getting the call.

“Because of the quick response, they were able to assess the situation and be able to extinguish it pretty quick,” Spreitzer said.

The fire did cause some damage that will need to be repaired before the bar can reopen, according to the fire department.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

