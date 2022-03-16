ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Invokes 9/11 In Address To Congress

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBbd9_0egqz8Af00
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky v irtually addressed Congress from Kyiv and asked for more aid as Russian forces continue their attacks on cities across the country.

"I'm proud to greet you from Ukraine from our capital city of Kyiv, a city that is under missile and airstrikes from Russian troops every day, but it doesn't give up -- and we have not even thought about it for a second," he said.

Zelensky invoked the terror attacks on 9/11 as he described the current situation in his country.

"Remember September the 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories on battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from air, yes, just like no one else expected it, you could not stop it," he said . "Our country experiences the same thing every day, right now at this moment, every night for three weeks now various Ukrainian cities -- Mariupol and Kharkiv -- Russia has turned the Ukrainian skies into a source of death for thousands of people."

Zelensky pleaded for the United States to create a no-fly zone to stop Russian airstrikes.

"Is this a lot to ask for, to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people? Is this too much to ask? A humanitarian no-fly zone, something that Ukraine—that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities?" Zelenskyy asked.

He also requested additional aircraft and air defense systems so Ukrainian forces could fight back against the Russian invaders.

"I have a dream," he said, invoking the famous speech by Martin Luther King Jr.

"These words are known to each of you. Today, I can say I have a need. A need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help, which means exactly the same," he said. "The same you feel when you hear the words, I have a dream."

Zelensky also proposed the creation of a "union of responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflicts, immediately provide all the necessary assistance in 24 hours, if necessary—even weapons, if necessary, sanctions, humanitarian support, political support."

"If such an alliance would exist today…we would be able to save thousands of lives in our country, in many countries of the world who need peace, those who suffer inhumane destruction," Zelenskyy said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Zelensky says it's a 'pity' Biden and the West's support came after the war started and the 'end of the world has arrived' in defiant news conference as US warns 90% of Putin's border forces have now crossed into Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the US and the West had acted too late to protect his country from the might of the Russian army and described how 'the end of the world has arrived' during a news conference on Thursday. He appealed for more help during a defiant appearance...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Daily Mail

President Zelensky tells NATO countries that 'it is only a matter of time before Russian missiles fall on your territory' if they do not establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Ukrainians to hold on and fight as he delivered his latest speech following a hospital visit to see wounded soldiers. The president described Sunday as 'the 18th day of our war for life, for Ukraine, for independence' and condemned the latest attack near the Polish border.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
The Independent

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed and 600 Russian troops surrendered yesterday, says Zelensky

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky said today.The Ukrainian president, speaking at a news briefing, said that negotiating teams from Kyiv and Moscow had started discussing concrete topics rather than exchanging ultimatums.He urged Western nations to be more involved in negotiations to end the war, but welcomed efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to mediate between Ukraine and Russia.Mr Zelensky also revealed that between 500-600 Russian soldiers had surrendered to Ukrainian forces on Friday.The Ukrainian president said he had spoken to German chancellor Olaf Scholz and French...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Ukraine#Ukrainian#Russian
The Week

More Russian troops were killed in Ukraine in 2 weeks than U.S. troops in entire Iraq War, U.S. estimates

Russian forces continue to make inroads in southern Ukraine, but few military experts seem to think the war is going very well for Russia. The invading army has suffered "very, very significant casualties," a U.S. official told CBS News on Wednesday, putting the U.S. estimate at between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops killed in action. That's comparable to losses in World War II battles, the U.S. official said. It's also, as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich notes, "more than the number of Americans killed during the Iraq War."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms move into Kiev in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kiev in captured army vehicles, Kiev’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kiev from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said the...
MILITARY
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

148K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy