‘Awards Chatter’ Podcast [Live] — Richard Linklater (‘Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood’)

There could have been no more appropriate guest for the first-ever episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast recorded in front of an audience at the SXSW Film Festival than the filmmaker who is most associated with the city of Austin : Richard Linklater .

One of the most innovative and influential indie filmmakers of his generation, Linklater’s credits date back 35 years and include 1990’s Slacker , 1993’s Dazed and Confused , the Before trilogy spanning 1995 through 2013, 2003’s School of Rock , 2014’s Boyhood and, most recently, the animated Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood , which had its world premiere at SXSW on March 13 and will drop on Netflix April 1 .

During a nearly two-hour sitdown that culminated with questions from festival attendees, the 61-year-old — a five-time Oscar nominee, as well as a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, BAFTA and Spirit award winner — reflected on the medical diagnosis that led him to abandon college sports for filmmaking; how he has navigated the biz to get his personal vision on the screen regardless of the size of his budget, all while never leaving Austin; what is at the root of his fascination with the passage of time; and much more.

