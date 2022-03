On Thursday, March 10th, the 17-Forward-86 Coalition held a rally at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown to call on New York State leaders to allocate funding for an additional lane and other upgrades on Route 17 as part of the new five-year state Department of Transportation (DOR) capital plan. The coalition was joined by business and civic leaders, law enforcement, and elected officials.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO