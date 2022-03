Katy Perry just made the most heartbreaking confession about the mom guilt she faces when she is working and has to leave her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for long periods. The 37-year-old “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her highly-praised “Play” residency, which no doubt includes being away from the one-year-old daughter she shares with 45-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom for longer than she would like.

