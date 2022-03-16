AAA says high gas prices likely won't impact Utah travel

Gas prices are unlikely to continue their recent tick lower, experts say. "I think we may have peaked so far for the current hikes in that we are at $4.32 per gallon and we have been there for a couple of days. But there are things on the horizon that mean gasoline prices going higher, namely the summer blends of gasoline which starts tomorrow on the West Coast and has to be completed by mid-April. It's more difficult to refine, more difficult to distribute. That leaves the prices going up. As the weather gets better, people want to get out of the cold doldrums and take a trip somewhere," explained AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair Jr. on Yahoo Finance Live.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO