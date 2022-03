The Arab Regional Fintech Working Group puts RippleNet in an important position regarding the future of blockchain-based financial institutions. The Arab Regional Fintech Working Group has recommended using RippleNet in place of SWIFT. The Working Group published “A Practical Guide for Arab Central Banks” to better understand the ever-growing cryptocurrency space. In an attempt to come up with a payment alternative to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), there have been many endeavors towards this purpose. The central banks got the suggestion to upgrade their “messaging protocols” with payments networks such as SWIFT GPI and, majorly, RippleNet. RippleNet offers an easier means of payment for hundreds of financial institutions around the globe. Examples of the institutions that RippleNet offers its services to are American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO