Divided court explains choice of new congressional map

The Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. FILE - This photo shows the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — All seven Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices are explaining their 4-3 vote last month to pick a new map of the state’s congressional districts.

Opinions released Wednesday show the Democrats in the court majority relied partially on how fair the various proposals would be to the two major parties.

The job was left to the courts after Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the Republican majority state House and Senate deadlocked on drawing new lines for 17 congressional districts, reflecting the loss of a seat in the 2020 census.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to intervene. Candidates are currently circulating petitions to get on the May 17 primary ballot.

