Some interesting comments made by an Intel senior executive in China have come to light. According to a report from Taiwan's DigiTimes, an Intel exec said that it is clear Chinese CPU makers will become "strong competitors" to Intel in the next three to five years. Rui Wang, SVP of Intel Corporation and chair of Intel China, made the comments at the 2022 National Party Congress on March 11. You don't need to ask which party was holding the event in China, and this should help put the crowd pleasing comments into some perspective.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO