The Ultimate Guide to Caring for Color Treated Hair

There's a sci-fi "Hansel and Gretel" theme happening in Megan Thee Stallion's just-dropped music video "Sweetest Pie," which she and Dua Lipa have been teasing on Instagram for weeks. Directed by Dave Meyers and concepted by the Houston-born rapper herself, unsuspecting dudes are lured into the pair's lair within a mystical forest (where even the trees are shaped like voluptuous bodies) and soon find themselves snacking on sweets, sitting in a cauldron-style hot tub, and traveling through increasingly eerie settings that relay a darkly femme-powered theme. And while each scene relies heavily on visual effects (a doorway of legs, the silhouette of a spider crawling—*shudder*—under Dua Lipa's right cheek, flames shooting from palms), Megan Thee Stallion's makeup transformations were very real.
