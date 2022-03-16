ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dashcam video shows children survive being struck in busy Las Vegas intersection

By Nexstar Media Wire, Duncan Phenix
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFfqF_0egqvq3W00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A disturbing crash that two children were lucky to survive was caught on a driver’s dashcam in Las Vegas.

Mark Langley witnessed the incident unfold and recorded the two children being struck by an SUV with his dashcam.

Langley was driving east on Mar. 10, when he stopped at a red light. Out of the corner of his eye, he saw two children run out in the crosswalk, but against the light.

The video shows the children make it across the southbound lanes of Rainbow Blvd. and continue running into the northbound lanes. The video shows the driver of a grey minivan slam on their brakes, narrowly missing them. But as the children continue past the minivan, they are hit by a white SUV.

‘Take the lead’: President Zelenskyy pleads with Congress for help

The impact throws both children across the road. Amazingly, both children pop to their feet and keep running to the northeast corner of the intersection, where other drivers stop to check on them.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Neither of the children had life-threatening injuries, one of them broke a wrist bone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by car on US 20 ramp in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A ramp onto US 20 is back open after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Monday morning. Police said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on the westbound ramp from 11th street. The ramp was blocked off for about 4 hours as authorities investigated the accident. It reopened around […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dixon Police searching for bar burglary suspects

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Police need the community’s help to find a pair of suspects that broke into a Dixon bar, they said. Officers were called to Patio’s Irish Pub, 222 W 1st St., around 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Any information on the burglars identities should be given to the Dixon Police Department, 815-288-4411, or Crime […]
DIXON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Baby in Chicago grazed by bullet

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A baby is okay after being grazed by a bullet in Chicago. It happened around 7:15 Friday night on the city’s Northwest side. Police said that the one-year-old was in the back seat when someone opened fire on the car. The bullet grazed her head, but she is reportedly doing well. […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dashcam#Streaming Video#Traffic Accident#Klas#Suv#Nexstar Media Inc
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out in vacant Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled flames after a fire broke out inside a vacant home. Crews were called to the home on Van Wie Avenue, near N. Main Street, just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Fire was found coming from a front window. It took about 10 minutes to get the flames under […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested in shooting investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Kevon Tillman-Jackson, 18, on Saturday after officers responded to a reported shooting on Acorn Street. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 600 block of Acorn Street around 4 p.m. and found a parked car that had numerous bullet holes. Police spoke with Tillman-Jackson, who was a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police arrest armed Rockford felon with a warrant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say John Davis, 32, was arrested Saturday after police were conducting a warrant check, and found him holding a gun. According to police, officers went looking for Davis in the 200 block of Cameron Avenue at 7 p.m. and spotted him holding a gun. Authorities say they saw Davis […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in shooting, crash in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in Beloit over the weekend. According to Beloit Police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Colley Road near Willowbrook Road. Officers said they heard reports of shots fired and were later sent to a crash three […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Accidents
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police looking for theft suspect

BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — Beloit Police needs the community’s help in identifying someone who was caught stealing on camera. Officers said that he stole from a local store two times, walking out without paying for items. He drove off in a white Smart car both times. He is a white male with brown hair and […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wisconsin officer resigns after kneeling on 12-year-old girl after lunchroom fight

KENOSHA, Wis. (Storyful) — An off-duty police officer working as a school security guard has resigned, the Kenosha Unified School District said, as video showed a 12-year-old girl being knelt on to restrain her after a lunchroom fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released security camera footage from the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School, which […]
KENOSHA, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Deer gets stuck in Indiana pool

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WTVO) — It is still a little too cold to take a dip outside in the pool, but a deer in Indiana apparently did not get the memo. It wandered into an empty backyard pool in South Bend but then could not figure out how to get out. Animal control tried coaxing […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy