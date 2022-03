This NFL offseason has been marked by a ton of player movement. However, the players aren’t the only ones who have changed teams. Even NFL broadcasters have been on the move, as ESPN landed longtime Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to lead the Monday Night Football telecast. Meanwhile, Amazon, who will be the new home for Thursday Night Football this fall, has notably had its sights set on legendary announcer Al Michaels. On Monday, it was announced that Amazon and Michaels have agreed to a deal to make him the new voice of Thursday Night Football, as reported by the New York Post. Not only that, but Michaels will reportedly be paid ‘Joe Buck money.’

