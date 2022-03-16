ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Men’s golf finishes 10th in Bearcat Classic

By Courtesy of Newberry College
 5 days ago
Newberry College Athletics

GREENWOOD — The Newberry men’s golf team posted a tenth-place finish at the 2022 Lander Bearcat Classic, headlined by a fourth-place finish from Junior Tom Bueschges (Nettetal, Germany).

The Wolves wrapped up the two-day classic, held at Greenwood Country Club, shooting a total of 882 (+18) to land them in tenth. Barton College finished in first-place, shooting 854 (-10).

Bueschges started the day tied for sixth and finished in fourth place overall. The German native shot two rounds of 71 (-1) and a third round of 69 (-3) to record 211 (-5).

Junior Alex Pillar (Hawley, Pa.) finished the two-day event tied for 38th. Pillar shot 223 (+7) with rounds of 72 (E), 79 (+7), and 72 (E).

Senior Corey Chrzanowski (Suwanee, Ga.) and freshman Tom Hull wrapped up play tied for 55th shooting at 226 (+10). Chrzanowski turned in two rounds of 74 (+2) and a round of 78 (+6).

Hull carded rounds 75 (+3), 80 (+8), and 71 (-1).

Junior Frederic Ruess (Hamburg, Germany) rounded out play for the Wolves tied for 73rd, shooting a round of 75 (+3) and two final rounds of 77 (+5) to finish at 229 (+13).

Newberry men’s golf returns to play on Monday, March 21 at the Tusculum Agnes McAmis Memorial, held at Graysburg Hills Golf Club in Chuckey, Tenn.

