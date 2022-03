Since several countries and regions - including the UK, EU and Canada - banned all Russian aircraft from their airspace, international aviation routes have been drastically changed.Russia has in turn banned all 27 EU countries’ planes from its airspace, along with the UK and several other nations, meaning circuitous routes from Europe to some Asian destinations.Fans of flight tracking website Flightradar24 have been watching the convoluted flight paths of commercial jets in recent days, as pilots attempt to skirt around off-limits portions of sky.On Sunday, Russian Aeroflot flight SU2091 flew an elaborate curve around Bulgaria, Moldova and Romania while travelling...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 15 DAYS AGO