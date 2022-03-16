ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salary cap expert details how acquiring Deshaun Watson would work for Falcons

By Abe Gordon, Morning Show W John Hugh
 5 days ago

CBS Sports Contracts Analyst Joel Corry talks about how the Atlanta Falcons could conceivably work Deshaun Watson into their current cap situation, the setup and timing behind Matt Ryan's restructure, if the cost of a trade would prevent the Falcons from competing, expecting a suspension for Deshaun Watson, how the Falcons will handle Grady Jarrett's cap number, the team declining despite being in win-now mode, and how tough it's going to be to get away from Ryan if the team keep kicking his contract down the road.

For continuing coverage of Watson's visit to Atlanta Wednesday, click here .

