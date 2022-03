Tim Elliott cheated at UFC 272. This isn’t an accusation, this is a fact. One that has been corroborated by the fighter himself. Here’s another fact: Tim Elliott won at UFC 272 and did so against a previously undefeated opponent in Tagir Ulanbekov, who was a 2-to-1 favorite on most betting sites. The fight came down to a close decision that went in Elliott’s favor, and it’s not a stretch at all to say that every corner Elliott cut played a part in his victory.

