MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A woman was killed in a fire at a home in a rural area in western Johnson County on Sunday, firefighters say. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a fatal house fire in the 1400 block of South 700 West, which is right between Franklin and Martinsville. The home that had caught fire and other homes in the area have Morgantown addresses.

JOHNSON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO