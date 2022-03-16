ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Lost hikers rescued from Devils Playground

By Paige Weeks
 5 days ago

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been brought back to safety after becoming lost in Devils Playground.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) was called to the popular trail overnight Tuesday. Despite cold temperatures and wind challenges, deputies located the hikers, warmed them up, and transported them down the mountain.

The rescue was complete by 3:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office urges hikers to be prepared for all weather conditions.

AllTrails describes Devils Playground as “a moderately challenging route” that takes just over three hours to complete.

Tools stolen from Pueblo fire engine

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are searching for the person responsible for stealing several tools from a Pueblo Fire Department truck Friday night. According to police, firefighters discovered the missing tools after being near Oakshire and Troy Avenue. Although police did not say what tools were missing, officers said they were taken from a black […]
Pueblo police remember officer killed over a century ago

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is sharing the story of a fallen officer who was killed over a century ago. According to the Pueblo Police Department’s website, Officer Frederick H. Barner was killed on March 21, 1909 moments after arresting two burglary suspects. After making the arrests, Barner walked the two suspects […]
Pueblo Police need help identifying a robbery suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are seeking information on a robbery suspect. The suspect is described as approximately 5’7, wearing a navy or black bandana around his face. The suspect is wearing a distinctive gray and blue Denver Broncos hoodie. The hoodie appears to be the same one worn by the suspect from several other […]
Snow, limited visibility all part of Monday’s storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — After a beautiful warm weekend, our workweek starts off with unsettled weather as our first spring storm takes aim at Southern Colorado. By the morning commute, snow will already be falling around Teller County, the Palmer Divide, and parts of northern El Paso County as the storm starts to shift to the […]
CSFD urges increased fire awareness amid high winds

COLORADO SPRINGS — As Monday’s winter storm draws closer, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is urging residents to be extremely fire aware. Although Monday’s fire danger is low, with high winds expected, the chance of a fire spreading quickly is higher than normal – even with light snow conditions. Smokers should be especially conscious […]
