ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Elite sleepers: are you one of the people genetically programmed to need less sleep?

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDHbw_0egqtPLb00
Photograph: blackCAT/Getty Images

Name: Elite sleepers.

Age: As old as humanity.

Appearance: Currently even smugger than usual.

Oh God, what now? This is a time for wild celebration! Science has just proved that so-called “elite sleepers” are less likely to develop dementia.

I’m an elite sleeper, in that I never get out of bed. Oh dear, I’m afraid you’ve got it wrong. An elite sleeper is someone who needs less than six hours’ sleep a night.

What the hell? It’s true. Approximately 3% of us are classified as “familial natural short sleepers”, which means we can wake up long before dawn and get on with our day. We can meditate, or work, or bake. Incidentally, would you like a cookie?

Did you make them? At 3am this morning, bright eyed and bushy-tailed.

This is exactly why we don’t get along. If it helps, I’m only an elite sleeper because of a fluke of genetics. The University of California, San Francisco has looked into it, and identified my ability to exist without sleep as mutations in the genes DEC2 and NPSR1.

Slow down, I just woke up. Most people, if they get less than six hours of sleep a night, are at increased risk of cognitive decline. But guess what? Not us!

Wait, what? DEC2 and NPSR1 are linked with a slower buildup of amyloid plaques, and a reduction in “tau pathology”, both of which are linked to dementia.

I really hate you. You shouldn’t hate me. This is great news! It means that science has started to home in on specific genes that can prevent dementia, and this may well lead to more effective dementia treatment in the future. Don’t you see, we’re saving you! We’re the best of us!

Not so fast. I’m just Googling famous examples of elite sleepers … No, you don’t have to do that.

It says that Margaret Thatcher barely slept at night. Yes, but sadly she did develop dementia in later years.

And inventor Thomas Edison was also an elite sleeper. Wasn’t he accused of being a bully and torturing animals? Yes, but look at all he achieved in his life, despite his poor record of decency.

There’s one more name on the elite sleeping list. No, it’s OK, you can stop it now. Wow, is that the time? I really ought to be off.

Donald Trump. Sorry, I didn’t hear you. I was yawning. Wow, so sleepy all of a sudden!

It’s too late, you can’t pretend you’re not an elite sleeper now. You’re genetically identical to Trump. Not me! I love sleeping! I’m sleeping right now! Zzzzzz.

Do say: “Elite sleepers might cure dementia.”

Don’t say: “But that doesn’t make them any less obnoxious.”

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Register

"Golden Blood"? Fewer Than 50 People Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
FRANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Edison
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Telegraph

Busy social life can reverse memory decline in people with early dementia

Going to church and volunteering can help reverse memory problems in people with early signs of dementia, research suggests. The study of more than 2,000 people found that embracing a rich social life could help brain function return to normal, even if it had started deteriorating. Spending plenty of face-to-face...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetics#Sleepers
MindBodyGreen

3 Simple Ways To Make Yourself Poop, According To Gut Health Experts

If you ask integrative gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., a healthy person poops on average one to three times per day. Look: If pooping three times a day sounds unimaginable to you, you're not alone. But if pooping at least once every day also feels out of the question, you might be a little backed up.
HEALTH
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Artificial Sweetener You Need To Stop Putting In Your Coffee

Most of us can’t start the day without a cup of coffee. And although some people prefer the taste of black coffee, or have trained themselves to enjoy it, you’re probably used to sweetening it up with cream or a sweetener of choice. While coffee itself isn’t bad for you, loading it up with high sugar additives can have negative health effects. Artificial sweeteners are especially tricky, as they can be sneaky with how much sugar they actually contain. Being thoughtful and intentional about what you’re putting in your coffee, and knowing what may not be the healthiest choice, is the best way to avoid excess sugar in your diet.
HEALTH
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
deseret.com

The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget

It’s no secret that COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country. But there are still an average of 59,000 cases reported per day, according to Axios, signaling that thousands of Americans are still becoming infected. What’s happening: COVID-19 symptoms continue to pop up for those 59,000. And one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy