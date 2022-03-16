ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Emporia Smart Plug Review

By Editors' Choice
PC Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdding connectivity to just a few devices you regularly use is a good way to dip your toes into smart home technology. At $9.99, the Emporia is an affordable single-outlet smart plug that lets you control traditional electronics like coffee makers, fans, and lamps from your phone or via Amazon Alexa...

www.pcmag.com

Comments / 0

WRAL News

Amazon: Bluetooth Earbuds only $16.98 (reg. $29.98), GE smart bulbs, light switches and plugs (up to 64% off), Fire TV Stick for $24.99

This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Amazon has great buys today including Bluetooth earbuds with charging case for $16.98 (reg. $39.99), GE smart bulbs and plugs (up to 64% off), Kinetic Sand (55% off), Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Storage Containers (48% off), Fire TV Stick for only $24.99 (reg. $49.99), Melissa & Doug Best Friends Magnetic Dress-Up Wooden Dolls Set & more!
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker Review

If you're in the market for a GPS pet tracker, you probably want one that informs you as quickly as possible of your pet's escape. The $49.99 Tractive GPS Dog LTE Tracker offers the fastest escape alerts of any tracker we've tested, in a convenient design that securely attaches to your dog's existing collar with a rubber clip. We also like that a Basic subscription, which includes live location, activity, and sleep monitoring, is more affordable than you get with competitors. Although its battery life could be longer and we'd like to see more health and social features, the Tractive still offers top-notch GPS tracking for a resonable price, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds review

Lenovo’s Smart Wireless Earbuds are featureful, affordable, thumpy earbuds that are an excellent option in the under $100 wireless earbud space. The sub-$100 wireless earbud market is oversaturated with options, however, not all come packed with as many features as the Lenovo Smart Wireless Earbuds. For $59 they offer stealth fighter angles, thumpy bass, multiple device connectivity, and solid noise cancellation.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

SmartWings Motorized Woven Wood Shades Review: Smart Home Options With a Natural Aesthetic

The SmartWings line of woven wood shades shows that smart technology can be made uniquely yours. Rather than limiting your customization to its application, a unique design awaits with every order. While there are some occasional hiccups in execution, the SmartWings motorized shades deliver a long-lasting convenient control option for both lighting and privacy.
ELECTRONICS
Maryland Reporter

Hype Style Co Smartwatch Reviews; Is Hype Style Co Smart Watch Any Good?

After several hours of research, consulting experts on hype style co smartwatch review, we published this piece of unbiased information on the Hype Style Co smartwatch. From consumer reports on reviews, hype style co smartwatch has an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5.0. If you are looking for a high-quality Smartwatch that is affordable and durable, the hype style co smartwatch may just be for you.
ELECTRONICS
KARK

Insignia Fire TV review: Is this budget-friendly smart TV from Amazon worth the buy?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There’s a huge selection of large, expensive 4K TVs to choose from with excellent image quality and highly advanced features, but a large TV isn’t practical for every home. A 24-inch TV with a 720p resolution is small enough to fit in a lot of places and offers just enough clarity for a good viewing experience.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Google's Letting Android Users Clear 15 Minutes of Search History

Google is reportedly bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of search history, which has been available on its search app for iOS since July 2021, to the Android version of the app. The Verge reports that Google is rolling out this feature to Android users now and...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

NZXT Lift Mouse Review

Released alongside its companion NZXT Function Mini TKL mechanical keyboard, the $59.99 NZXT Lift Mouse is the latest computer accessory to arrive from NZXT, the American manufacturer best known for its computer cases and PC-building services. The Lift is an able-enough gaming mouse, complete with a clean, bold aesthetic and high-speed, high-resolution sensor. But unlike the Function Mini TKL, which occupies a space all its own, the Lift is held back by its flimsy build, dim RGB lighting, and a price just high enough to make its value proposition unappealing, especially compared with other bargain mice like the HyperX Pulsefire Haste.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Android Devices
PC Magazine

Google Tips Steam Rollout for Select Chromebooks With Alpha Release

If you ever wanted to play your Steam game library on a Chromebook, there’s good news: Google is starting to bring Steam to Chrome OS. The company casually dropped the announcement on Tuesday during the Google for Games Developer Summit. “The Steam alpha just launched, making this long-time PC game store available on select Chromebooks for users to try,” Greg Hartell, a Google product director for Android, said during the keynote.
SOFTWARE
PC Magazine

NZXT Function Mini TKL Review

PC component maker NZXT is perhaps best known for its computer cases and desktop building services, but with the NZXT Function Mini TKL ($119) the company has jumped into the mechanical keyboard market with a splash. Along with its companion the NZXT Lift Mouse, the Function Mini Tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard is designed with gamers in mind, cramming many enthusiast features into its narrow frame including hot-swappable key switch sockets, tons of customization options, and gamer-centric controls along the sides of the keyboard. While mini TKL keyboards might not be the first choice of esports players, gamers short on desk space or who prefer a compact board shouldn't miss the NZXT Function Mini, a new PCMag Editors' Choice award winner for compact keyboards.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

DXRacer Craft Custom Gaming Chair Review

DXRacer is a well-established gaming chair brand, but not one that has wowed us in the past. The Racing Series, for example, is functional, but does little to stand out from the pack, and doesn’t impress with its build quality. However, DXRacer’s newest line, the Craft Custom Gaming Chair, is a big step up in comfort and design. Its upholstery is smooth and supple, its padding is thick, and it features adjustable internal lumbar support like Editors’ Choice pick Secretlab Titan EVO 2022. That improved quality comes with a significant increase in price, though, and at $479 it’s hardly a budget gaming chair. It’s a good gaming chair, but one wedged between the less-expensive, also-excellent Cooler Master Caliber X1C, and the pricier, but even better-made, Titan EVO 2022. Also, the Craft Custom Gaming Chair isn’t really custom, despite its name.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Magazine

Globe Electric Wi-Fi Smart 10-Watt Multicolor LED Light Bulb Review

Globe Electric’s Wi-Fi Smart 10-Watt Multicolor LED Light Bulb ($30.99 for a pack of two) offers an easy way for you to add colorful mood lighting to any room. In addition, you can use its intuitive companion app to create usage schedules and customize various lighting effects, and you can control the bulb with your voice via Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. We like that it doesn’t require a hub, but it’s more expensive than our Editors’ Choice winner, the Wyze Bulb Color ($20.99 for two), and it doesn’t integrate with nearly as many third-party devices.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Ricoh GR IIIx Review

The Ricoh GR series dates back to the days of one-hour film labs and has attracted a strong group of fans along the way. The latest edition, the GR IIIx ($999.95), swaps the wide-angle lens for one that's a bit more standard (a 40mm equivalent), but keeps everything else the same as the GR III, which remains on sale for $899.95. The new view is enticing though, and unique among the few competing cameras still on the market, most of which cover a wider angle. Plus, the slim design may win over photographers searching for a pocket camera that's not a smartphone.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread is compatible with Apple HomeKit to control appliances

Power devices on and off remotely with the Belkin Wemo Smart Plug with Thread. With this smart device, you can control a wall outlet from your iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or using Siri. In particular, use this Belkin smart home device to control lamps, fans, phones, laptops, camera equipment, and a myriad of other appliances. As a result, you don’t need to worry that your devices are left on charge you’re out of the home. Alternatively, use this gadget to switch on a light for the dog while you’re out of the house. Furthermore, it’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, enabling you to set schedules for added convenience. Finally, its compact, sleek form fits into any electrical outlet without obstructing other sockets.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Tile Introduces Scan and Secure Anti-Stalking Safety Feature

Tile is following Apple's lead and addressing the potential use of its tiny devices to track people without consent. In a blog post, the company made it clear it does "not condone" the use of Tile technology to track someone's location, and "to that end, if you ever feel concerned that someone could be tracking you, we now offer a feature that allows you to determine if that tracking could be through a Tile product."
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Universal Control: How to Share a Mouse and Keyboard Between a Mac and iPad

Windows PC owners have the means to control multiple computers with one keyboard and mouse, but what about Mac users? The Universal Control feature allows those using macOS or iPadOS to share the same cursor, mouse, trackpad, and keyboard between a Mac and iPad. And if you have more than one Mac or iPad, you can share these controls among all of them.
COMPUTERS
PC Magazine

Google Acquires Startup Specializing in Tiny Displays for Augmented Reality

Google's latest acquisition suggests we may see Google Glass return with much more impressive display technology. The search giant has reached a deal to acquire a five-year-old startup called Raxium, The Information reports. Raxium is focused on Micro LED technology with a view to offering better augmented reality and mixed reality displays. The company's website includes details of highly-efficient Micro LEDs measuring roughly 3.5 microns per pixel and offering millions of nits of brightness.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Get #1 best-selling Alexa smart plugs for under $5 each today

Everyone loves smart home gadgets and it’s pretty easy to see why. They can add so much convenience to your life by simplifying daily tasks. On top of that, it’s just so cool to be able to control things with your smartphone or a voice command. We’re truly living in the future, especially with Amazon Alexa smart plugs that let you control things with simple voice commands!
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Maximize Your Inbox With a $39 Mailbird Subscription

While most work communication involves video calls and messaging apps, email remains the go-to for important messages. So why not make the most out of your inbox? Mailbird lets Windows users stay on top of incoming messages, whether you're a freelancer managing multiple accounts or a small business owner juggling customer inquiries.
SMALL BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Review

Tablets in Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 series are Android's answer to Apple's pro-level iPads, and the best devices for professional creative work on the platform. The Tab S8 is the smallest model in the lineup, but it still has plenty of power power, sports a beautiful 11-inch screen, and comes with Samsung's excellent S Pen stylus. We're also fans of Samsung's productivity-focused Dex mode, which bridges the gap between Android and Chrome OS. But at $699.99, the Galaxy Tab S8 costs more than comparable iPads and Windows tablets, while offering fewer pro apps than those devices. Until Android's tablet experience catches up to the competition, all high-end Android tablets, no matter how impressive the hardware, remain at a disadvantage.
TECHNOLOGY

