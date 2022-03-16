Emporia Smart Plug Review

DXRacer is a well-established gaming chair brand, but not one that has wowed us in the past. The Racing Series, for example, is functional, but does little to stand out from the pack, and doesn’t impress with its build quality. However, DXRacer’s newest line, the Craft Custom Gaming Chair, is a big step up in comfort and design. Its upholstery is smooth and supple, its padding is thick, and it features adjustable internal lumbar support like Editors’ Choice pick Secretlab Titan EVO 2022. That improved quality comes with a significant increase in price, though, and at $479 it’s hardly a budget gaming chair. It’s a good gaming chair, but one wedged between the less-expensive, also-excellent Cooler Master Caliber X1C, and the pricier, but even better-made, Titan EVO 2022. Also, the Craft Custom Gaming Chair isn’t really custom, despite its name.

