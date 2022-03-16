Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Deal to Toronto finalized

Pinder may have a chance to win the everyday third base job in the wake of Matt Chapman's trade to the Blue Jays, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. The ultra-versatile Pinder had already been the subject of speculation with respect to seeing some time at first base after Matt Olson was traded to Atlanta, but the 29-year-old only has three games of big-league experience at the position. In contrast, Pinder has made 46 appearances at the hot corner with the Athletics, and manager Mark Kotsay noted Wednesday the utility man could work his way into the first full-time role of his career this spring if he proves capable. Pinder's primary competition for the job could be Sheldon Neuse, who just returned to the organization Wednesday after being claimed off waivers.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO