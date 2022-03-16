ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Deal to Toronto finalized

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Blue Jays acquired Chapman from the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for right-handed starter Gunnar Hoglund (elbow), shortstop Kevin Smith, left-handed starter Zach Logue and lefty reliever Kirby Snead, Jeff Passan of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Former Yankees slugger latches on with Mariners

TAMPA — Former Yankees first baseman Mike Ford is getting another chance to prove his rookie success was no fluke. After spending the 2021 season playing for three organizations — the Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals — Ford signed a minor-league contract with the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Biggest Mariners Questions in ’22: Who can replace Kyle Seager’s RBI production?

While one of the most anticipated seasons in Mariners history is on hold until the MLB lockout ends, we’re not letting that get in our way of breaking down why 2022 should be a big year for baseball in Seattle. Keep your eye on SeattleSports.com as we continue our series of articles looking at important topics for the Mariners. In the coming days, we will be focusing on the lineup.
SEATTLE, WA
Salina Post

Royals acquire pitcher Amir Garrett from Reds for Mike Minor, cash

SURPRISE, Ariz.—The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have acquired left-handed pitcher Amir Garrett from the Cincinnati Reds for left-handed pitcher Mike Minor and a conditional cash consideration. Garrett, 29, went 0-4 last season in Cincinnati with a career-best seven saves, a 6.04 ERA (32 ER in 47.2...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Matt Olson
FOX Sports

Blue Jays acquire 3B Matt Chapman from Oakland for 4 players

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the payroll-shredding Oakland Athletics for four players on Wednesday. A five-year veteran and three-time Gold Glove winner, Chapman hit .201 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 151 games for the Athletics last season. He was a first-time All-Star in 2019.
MLB
The Spun

Rams Are Reportedly Set To Release 6-Time All-Pro

One of the best punters in the league is about to hit the open market. According to Pat McAfee, the Los Angeles Rams will release Johnny Hekker before the start of the new league year. “4X First Team All Pro and the NFL’s 2010’s All Decade Punter, @JHekker, is set...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

Sixty-four teams were alive for the NCAA Tournament on Thursday morning, but an exciting first set First Round games has started narrowing the field. Still there's another full day of First Round action on Friday It's all part of a rollercoaster opening week that will see the field go from 68-teams on Tuesday to the Sweet 16 by Sunday night. So consider yourself warned: A basketball bonanza is upon us.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#Athletics#Espn Com
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB
FOX Sports

Mariners sign Souza, Sisco to minor league deals

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners signed veteran outfielder Steven Souza Jr. and catcher Chance Sisco to minor-league deals on Wednesday with invitations to major league spring training. Souza, a native of Everett, Washington, has played for five teams in his major league career. He spent the 2021...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Orioles sign veteran Chris Owings to minors deal

The Orioles announced Tuesday that they’ve signed veteran infielder/outfielder Chris Owings to a minor league pact and invited him to MLB camp. Owings, 30, appeared in 21 games with the Rockies last season and turned in a huge .326/.420/.628 batting line in 43 plate appearances before a broken thumb required surgery and ended his season. He hit .268/.318/.439 in a similarly small sample with the Rox during 2020.
MLB
MyNorthwest.com

Mariners’ Dipoto: Focus is SP via trade; whether M’s may add another bat

The Mariners made a major trade this week by acquiring All-Star sluggers Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suárez from the Cincinnati Reds to lengthen and boost the lineup. Comments by general manager Jerry Dipoto shortly after the deal made some fans uneasy, however, as he told reporters that the Mariners’ lineup is likely set heading into the 2022 season and that free agency didn’t go Seattle’s way post-lockout.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cause Of Death Announced For Ex-NFL Linebacker

Back in September, the NFL world learned that former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passed away. He was just 37 years old. This week, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office ruled that Haralson passed away from a stroke. Haralson passed away at his...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Another Veteran Quarterback Could Be Traded Soon

A quarterback from the NFC North could be traded in the coming days/weeks. Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles is due a $4M bonus on Friday, which is half of what he’s expected to get for the 2022 season. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that means he could become more attractive in a trade.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Steven Brault: Strikes deal with Cubs

Brault (lat) agreed Wednesday with the Cubs on a contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. According to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, Brault will receive a one-year, major-league deal. Chicago's decision to bring Brault aboard is likely a reaction to the news earlier this week that Adbert Alzolay will miss at...
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Kevin Smith: Traded to Oakland

Smith, Gunnar Hoglund, Zach Logue and Kirby Snead were traded from the Blue Jays to the Athletics on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Chapman, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. Smith got his first taste of major-league action in 2021 and hit .094 with a solo homer and two runs across...
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: May serve as primary third baseman

Pinder may have a chance to win the everyday third base job in the wake of Matt Chapman's trade to the Blue Jays, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports. The ultra-versatile Pinder had already been the subject of speculation with respect to seeing some time at first base after Matt Olson was traded to Atlanta, but the 29-year-old only has three games of big-league experience at the position. In contrast, Pinder has made 46 appearances at the hot corner with the Athletics, and manager Mark Kotsay noted Wednesday the utility man could work his way into the first full-time role of his career this spring if he proves capable. Pinder's primary competition for the job could be Sheldon Neuse, who just returned to the organization Wednesday after being claimed off waivers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Brendan McKay: In camp and fully healthy

McKay (shoulder/illness) arrived at camp Thursday and is considered fully healthy, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. McKay's arrival at camp was delayed due to COVID-19 protocols, and his status was further up in the air thanks to his November thoracic outlet surgery. He reportedly threw multiple bullpens prior to camp, however, so recovery from that procedure seems to be going well. A healthy season could allow the 2017 fourth-overall pick to finally showcase his potential, but it's difficult to count on good health for a player who's thrown a total of just 12.2 innings over the last two years while battling shoulder and elbow issues.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy