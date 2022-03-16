ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Starbucks CEO is stepping down. Howard Schultz returning as interim boss

By Andrea Hsu
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWbZX_0egqsz6g00
Starbucks President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson speaks at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in Seattle, Washington on March 20, 2019. The company announced his departure just hours before the 2022 shareholders meeting. Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images

Amid the great resignation, a big one.

Starbucks has announced that its president and CEO Kevin Johnson is retiring after 13 years with the company, five of them as CEO. He leaves April 4.

The announcement came just hours before the company's annual shareholder meeting. Howard Schultz, who led Starbucks for three decades and built the company from 11 stores and 100 employees to 28,000 stores worldwide, will return as interim CEO. He is taking on the position as a volunteer, the company said, with compensation of $1.

The Starbucks board thanked Johnson for his leadership, citing the challenges brought on by the pandemic, which it called "one of the most difficult periods in modern history."

After an initial plunge in the very early days of the pandemic, Starbucks shares quickly recovered and soared to a record high last summer. Even as restaurants struggled, coffee sales remained strong, in part thanks to Starbucks' drive-throughs. By spring of 2021, the company said U.S. sales had made a "full recovery."

But Starbucks has not been able to slow a grassroots unionization drive that took off in Buffalo, New York, last year. In December, two out of three stores voted to join Workers United, affiliated with the Service Employees International Union, becoming the first Starbucks stores in the U.S. to form unions. Since then, four more stores — one in Mesa, Arizona, and three others in the Buffalo area — have joined them, and more than 130 other locations have petitioned for union votes.

On Tuesday, the National Labor Relations Board issued a formal complaint against Starbucks, alleging the company took retaliatory actions against two Arizona employees who were part of the union campaign.

In a statement, Johnson, 61, indicated his departure was planned, noting he had signaled to the Starbucks board a year ago that he would consider retiring as the pandemic came to an end.

"I feel this is a natural bookend to my 13 years with the company," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HngyF_0egqsz6g00
Howard Schultz sips coffee in Chongqing, China, in 2006. Schultz, who grew Starbucks into the global brand it is today, returns to the company as interim CEO after Kevin Johnson's departure. China Photos/Getty Images

Schultz, who led Starbucks from 1987 until 2018, said in a statement he had not planned to return to Starbucks but knows the company is at a point where it must transform once again.

"Our success is not an entitlement," he said. "We must continue to earn the trust of our people and our customers every day."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Ukraine rejects ultimatums as conflict intensifies

MARIUPOL/LVIV/KYIV, Ukraine, March 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine said it would not accept ultimatums from Russia after Moscow demanded it stop defending besieged Mariupol, where hundreds of thousands of civilians are suffering through Russian bombardments laying waste to their city. Mariupol has become a focal point of Russia's assault on Ukraine,...
POLITICS
The Hill

GOP sounds alarm bells over Greitens allegations

Republicans are sounding alarm bells over GOP Senate candidate Eric Greitens after the former Missouri governor's ex-wife accused him of abusing her and their children while they were married. The detailed allegations are fueling a spike in GOP anxiety over his candidacy, with national Republicans distancing themselves from Greitens and...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mesa, AZ
Business
State
Arizona State
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Reuters

Fed will raise rates more aggressively if needed, Powell says

March 21 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched. In remarks that...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday urged U.S. companies to make sure their digital doors are locked tight because of “evolving intelligence” that Russia is considering launching cyberattacks against critical infrastructure targets as the war in Ukraine continues. Addressing corporate CEOs at their quarterly...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
59K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy