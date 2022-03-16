ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks' Evan Fournier says Kyrie Irving is most skilled player ever: 'Not even sure it's a debate'

By Ryan Chichester
 5 days ago

The Knicks had Tuesday night off before taking on Portland Wednesday night, meaning the team had the option of watching Kyrie Irving obliterate the Magic to the tune of a career-high 60 points, his second game of scoring at least 50 in the last week.

With Irving appearing to be back in superstar form after sitting for months to start the season, one of his rivals from across town is acknowledging him as the most skilled player to ever take the court.

Evan Fournier took to Twitter after Irving’s historic night, declaring that the superstar guard is “really the most skilled player ever.”

Fournier also added, “Not even sure it’s a debate.”

Fournier hasn’t been able to see Irving up close this season, as Irving’s vaccination status prevents him from playing against the Knicks, both at home and on the road. But watching on TV has been enough for Fournier to declare that Irving has the most skill of any player he has ever seen, a high honor from a player whose career has overlapped with the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

