MLB

Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Receiving injection

 1 day ago

Reyes (shoulder) will receive an injection in his right shoulder Wednesday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports. Reyes dealt with right shoulder soreness to...

MLive.com

Tigers make first 2 cuts of spring training

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Ty Madden and Dylan Smith got an invitation to Major League spring training before they pitched a single inning of professional baseball. The invitation didn’t last long. Madden and Smith became the first two cuts of training camp on Wednesday afternoon, two days before the Tigers...
MLB
FOX 2

Cardinals updates on Flaherty, Reyes, and a 2022 closer

JUPITER, Fla.–Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals are still waiting to see what the extended review of his right shoulder reveals. The starter who missed significant time in 2021 with an oblique injury and later, a sore throwing shoulder talked to reporters Wednesday morning at the team’s spring training complex in Jupiter. “Still waiting to see […]
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
KMOX News Radio

Day 4 Notebook: Cards assign DH, sign OF

Lars Nootbaar joins the Grapefruit League opening lineup as designated hitter; Corey Dickerson reportedly is close to a free agent deal with the club as an outfielder/DH; Jack Flaherty and Cardinals seek second opinion on shoulder.
MLB
KEYT

Flaherty, Reyes unlikely to be ready for Cardinals’ opener

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Shoulder issues will likely keep pitchers Jack Flaherty and Alex Reyes from being available for the St. Louis Cardinals’ opener against Pittsburgh on April 7. Flaherty underwent imaging tests on his right shoulder Tuesday. Reyes, a 27-year-old right-hander, was scheduled to receive what manager Oliver Marmol termed a therapeutic injection on Wednesday at the Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, Florida. The Cardinals were barred by Major League Baseball from contacting their players during the lockout and learned of the injuries when the players reported.
MLB
FOX Sports

McCutchen back in NL Central on one-year deal with Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is heading back to the NL Central after agreed to a one-year ontract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers announced they have finalized a agreement with the five-time All-Star outfielder. McCutchen spent the first nine years of his career in the NL Central with Pittsburgh and won the 2013 NL MVP.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Josh Rojas: Works out at 3B

Rojas has been working at third base in the early days of camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still evaluating the situation at third base and could add a candidate outside the organization, so it's not a lock that Rojas becomes the everyday man at the position. The GM said if they do add someone, it was "more realistic" that it would be as the result of a trade than free agency. Rojas can play multiple positions, and the Diamondbacks understand the value of that versatility. Hazen told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com on Wednesday that Rojas, who has outfield experience, will stick mainly in the infield in 2022. If Rojas serves in an infield-utility role, the current in-house candidates for the hot corner include Drew Ellis, Josh VanMeter and Matt Davidson, who is a non-roster invitee.
MLB
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Gets bullpen competition

Fulmer got added competition for the Tigers' primary setup role with the addition of Andrew Chafin on Wednesday, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Gregory Soto is expected to be the team's closer heading into the season, which would leave Fulmer and Chafin in setup roles. Fulmer did have 14 saves and nine holds in 2021 to go with a 2.97 ERA, so he should definitely see high-leverage work moving forward. With Chafin a lefty and Fulmer a righty, manager A.J. Hinch could just play the matchups with his top bullpen options. Either would see a boost in value if they replaced Soto as the closer at any point.
MLB
MLB

By the numbers: Andrew McCutchen’s impact on the Brewers lineup

The Brewers made their first big splash of the 2022 season, officially inking outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal Wednesday. A five-time All-Star and the 2012 MVP, McCutchen adds more than just a big name to the Crew’s lineup. At age 35, the outfielder still excels in a variety of areas, especially hitting left-handed pitching.
MLB

