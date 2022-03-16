Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Receiving injection

Rojas has been working at third base in the early days of camp, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said the team is still evaluating the situation at third base and could add a candidate outside the organization, so it's not a lock that Rojas becomes the everyday man at the position. The GM said if they do add someone, it was "more realistic" that it would be as the result of a trade than free agency. Rojas can play multiple positions, and the Diamondbacks understand the value of that versatility. Hazen told Steve Gilbert of MLB.com on Wednesday that Rojas, who has outfield experience, will stick mainly in the infield in 2022. If Rojas serves in an infield-utility role, the current in-house candidates for the hot corner include Drew Ellis, Josh VanMeter and Matt Davidson, who is a non-roster invitee.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO