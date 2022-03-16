NFL teams make 2 proposals to change overtime

After one of the most exciting playoff games in NFL history, which ended on the first possession of overtime, many thought a proposal to change the OT rule would be coming. They were right. In fact, they might have even underestimated the movement.

NFL clubs have brought forth two proposed changes to the current overtime format. One, submitted by both the Colts and Eagles, will likely be seen as the more fair option. It allows for both teams to possess the ball, regardless of what happens on the first team’s opening possession. No further explanation provided as to how a winner is declared after both teams have a possession, as in whether the winner is next team to score should the score remain tied after the first round of possessions (that scenario is most likely).

The second option, brought forth by the Titans, proposes the team possessing the ball first in OT can win if they score a touchdown and successfully make a two-point conversion. This increases the difficulty of winning on the first possession, but still can keep the ball out of an opponent’s hands.

There was a groundswell of support for a change to the overtime rule following Kansas City’s thrilling OT win against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round, with a flurry of social and mainstream media calling for both teams to get a chance to score in the extra time. A tweet from Bills QB Josh Allen expressing anguish over the loss, or the format, only added fuel to the fire.

The Chiefs had a chance to benefit again the following week in the AFC Championship, with first possession against the Bengals, but turned the ball over, losing subsequently on a field goal shortly thereafter. This outcome proved to many that the current format was fair, didn’t need any tweaking and that playing defense was in fact still an option.

Many in New England will remember the Patriots benefitted famously from the current format in Super Bowl 51. Who knows whether the Patriots organization would be in favor of change or not.

All rule proposals, as voted on by the NFL Competition Committee , must have support of 75% of owners (24 or more out of 32) to pass and take effect for the following season.